Entries invited for Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards

The eighth Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards is accepting entries from both amateur and professional photographers living in Vietnam and abroad from June 1 to the end of August.

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, viewed from above. (Photo: VNA)

The annual contest, held by the Vietnam Heritage Magazine, aims to highlight the beauty of Vietnam’s people and nature, particularly its internationally-recognised heritages.

Entries can be submitted in three categories, including photo series (8-14 photos), cover photo and single photo. They must not previously published on the media or have taken part in any other photo competition.

The photos must be taken within the last two years.

Organisers will present a total of 16 awards for all three categories, including a special prize and a first prize each.

The five-member jury will be headed by Vu Quoc Khanh, President of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists.

The award ceremony is slated for the end of September this year, featuring an exhibition of winning photos./.