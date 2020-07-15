Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/07/2020 22:32:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography

16/07/2020    21:25 GMT+7

Ethnic Tay artist Hoang A Sang recently launched his latest book An Trú Trong Yêu Thương (Living in Love), his autobiography. 

The National University of Arts Education has published several books. Sang talks about his book and his career. 

Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
Artist and writer Hoang A Sang. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn

Could you introduce us to your latest book and why is it an autobiography?

I wrote this book to pay tribute to my family and express my love for Hanoi. This land helped me become an upright person. 

At first, I wasn't going to write in an autobiographical way. But the more I wrote, the more I found it to be like this genre. 

It is both easy and difficult to write an autobiography. It's easy because you're just telling what you've been through but it's difficult because an autobiography is only for celebrities or important figures.

I'm just an ordinary person, so making the autobiography attractive was a challenge for me. 

After thinking a lot I decided to write the autobiography. I wrote about my mother, my cousin, poet Nguyen Quang Thieu and artist Thanh Chuong. I also wrote about myself and my time with them. 

I think telling about them is also telling about myself. In the autobiography, I wrote about meditation, meditation painting and my experiences with meditation. 

I wanted to write a book only about the good things and the luck I have received in my life. It is very simple and truthful and I don't use literary techniques to write this book. 

In other words, after years of living and hard work in the city, I want to see life in an optimistic and positive way.

What do you like most in the autobiography?

It is difficult to say what I like most because I tried my best. The book comprises two parts. First is about people who have influenced me and my career experiences. 

I wrote it simply because it is me. 

I want to look back on my entire journey in a positive way. I don't want to talk too much about the hardships I've gone through. I don't want readers and myself to feel suffocated through my writing. 

I hope that my characters and my experiences will be helpful for readers. By the time the book is folded, both me and the reader have the same source of pure optimism and love.

Did you dream of becoming an artist when you were young in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang?

At that time, mountainous children like me did not have many dreams. After the border war between Vietnam and China, life was brutal, difficult and desolate.

 

Every day, we went to herd cows and collect firewood. We played simple games in the countryside and we did not dream much. 

I mean that dreams about a better future did not exist in our minds at that time. I remember that I just saw mountain passes in front of my village and wondered what was behind the pass. 

I absolutely didn't dream of becoming an artist, a writer, or something like that. I didn't even know the words 'artist' and 'writer'. I really did not know until I went to an occasional market with my mother. 

I saw a neighbouring man who was writing calligraphy and he sold it. It looked like a painting and I knew that it was a job. The man with calligraphy supplies like a paintbrush and colours really fascinated me immensely. 

Since then I began to doodle cows and my friends. Gradually, I dreamed that I could write calligraphy to sell at the market like the neighbouring man. 

Simply, I know what I see. 

How could you become an artist and a writer?

One afternoon, when I was bringing cows back to the stable I met three strange men. They brought lots of things and painted something. I crept silently towards them and surprisingly they painted nice pictures. 

Rice fields, rivers, slopes, villages, cattle, trees, etc appeared through their strokes. I stood there for a long time not daring to approach but could not leave.

Finally, one of them waved to me and talked to me. They were friendly and kind and gave me a pencil and some drawing paper.

Since then, the dream to become an artist came to my mind. I told myself I would definitely be going to study to draw.

When I worked at Cao Bằng newspaper, I did not think about writing. I began to write to earn a living. After two years of writing, I found I was capable of writing. 

I write slowly and instinctively and I don't have a specific goal. I write sometimes, not every day. So far I have published five books. 

Do you think your autobiography will receive positive feedback?

I will respect all comments about the book. I think I will learn lessons from the comments. 

At my age, I know who I am. The comments will not affect me. VNS/TT-VH

Meditation helps ethnic minority artist find himself

Meditation helps ethnic minority artist find himself

Hoang A Sang is one of the artists taking part in the ongoing 'Painting Auction Fighting COVID-19' online charity event.  

 
 

Other News

.
Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.
Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

An electronic dance music show called Holy House will be held at Arcan on July 24. The highlight of the night will be the HCM City native B.A.X., the owner of Holy Grail Music label, which was established in 2019. 

Midfielder Long starting to fulfill his potential at last
Midfielder Long starting to fulfill his potential at last
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

In a V.League 1 season full of surprises, Phan Van Long has been a pleasant one for SHB Da Nang as the midfielder seems to be finally fulfilling his potential.

First Vietnamese singer named among Billboard Social 50 Chart
First Vietnamese singer named among Billboard Social 50 Chart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Son Tung M-TP has become the first Vietnamese artist to make the Social 50 Chart following a recent announcement by music magazine Billboard of the United States.

Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube
Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Pop and folk singer Cam Ly of HCM City is back with a new music project which will begin airing on her YouTube channel on July 19.

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21-22 to announce the list of sports at te 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.

Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
YOUR VIETNAMicon  14 giờ trước 

Underground wells which were closely linked to the lives of Vietnamese citizens can be found throughout the northern delta, especially in rural areas, with many dug approximately half a century ago still in use today in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

Recently, dozens of antiques have been robbed from 20 historic relics in seven districts of Hanoi, causing concern among people and agencies.

Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

A new exhibition to be held on Con Dao Island from July 17 will look at the horrible conditions Vietnamese patriots faced when they were captured during the resistance wars against the French and the US.

V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC
V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

V.League 1 club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) have signed free agent former national team and Becamex Binh Duong striker Nguyen Anh Duc.

ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities
ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City from July 18-26, screening nine movies.

AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022
AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The first round of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 will take place from March 13-21, 2021, instead of March 6-14 as previously announced, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

KONNECT ASEAN culture-art initiative debuts
KONNECT ASEAN culture-art initiative debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

KONNECT ASEAN, a culture and art initiative, made its debut on July 13 as part of activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dialogue Partnership between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

Musician Nguyen Quang Long is well-known for his devotion in reviving xam (blind busker’s singing). Actually, he’s also a researcher of various types of traditional performing arts.

National table tennis champs start today
National table tennis champs start today
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships are scheduled to start Tuesday evening in HCM City, featuring 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide.

Sai Gon coach recommends four players for coach Park
Sai Gon coach recommends four players for coach Park
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The chairman and coach of Sai Gon FC believes four of his team are ready to play for the Vietnamese national team.

Virtual concerts help artists engage with their fans
Virtual concerts help artists engage with their fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

As the music industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, virtual concerts are helping Vietnamese artists promote their music and engage with their fans.

Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam
Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued its decision regarding allowing the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam to screen six Japanese films. 

Coronavirus: HK Disneyland to close one month after reopening
Coronavirus: HK Disneyland to close one month after reopening
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The Hong Kong theme park will shut its gates after a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images
Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

An amazing image snapped by Vietnamese photographer @karykan has been named as the winner of the #Family2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status
Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The cultural authority of the southern province of An Giang is preparing documents for the Ba Chua Xu Festival in Chau Doc to be recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by the UN cultural agency UNESCO. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 