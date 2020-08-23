Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/08/2020 17:47:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages

23/08/2020    16:01 GMT+7

Photos of the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi hosted by the Monument Conservation Institute.

The exhibition, entitled “Architecture of Vietnamese Traditional Villages”, introduces six old villages in northern and central regions. 

Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages

Detailed architecture of ancient houses in Cu Da village. Photo: https://en.nhandan.org.vn/ 

Traditional Vietnamese villages are structures of organization and social governance. They have unique cultural value systems such as temples, pagodas, old banyan trees, and wells, and preserve a typical Vietnamese community living space.

The villages featured at the exhibition are Tho Ha in the northern province of Bac Giang, Cu Da in Hanoi, Nom in the northern province of Hung Yen, Hanh Thien in the northern province of Nam Dinh and Phuoc Tich and An Truyen in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

The exhibition highlights detailed drawings and survey data on the architecture of these old villages, according to architect Hoang Dao Cuong, Director of the Monument Conservation Institute.

“Phuoc Tich and Cu Da villages still maintain 26 ancient houses, while An Truyen village has 7 houses, and Hanh Thien village has 10 ancient houses plus religious buildings, village roads and living space, all remain intact. These are vivid vestiges of ancient villages in northern and central Vietnam, encouraging us to promote our traditional values in modern life," said Cuong.

These villages are close to rivers creating a friendly environment between people and nature.

“The exhibition provides the audience with a basic understanding of Vietnam’s traditional villages as well as their tangible and intangible heritages," Associate Professor Dang Van Bai, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association, told VOV.

 

"These old villages are valuable in many aspects but they are threatened by economic activities and the whirlwind of urbanization. This exhibition reminds us of the importance of preserving and promoting our traditional villages,” Bai added.

“All works on display have portrayed the tranquil rural life of Vietnam, helping us better understand our traditions and encouraging us to protect such values,” said Tong Van Tin, a visitor.

The villages share many architectural similarities but each has its unique features, according to Dr. Tran Hau Yen The of Vietnam’s Fine Arts University.

“I’ve been to most of the ancient villages featured in this exhibition. We often notice their typical architecture like temples or pagodas. In this exhibition, we are provided with the history of those villages, their construction and special architectural designs,” Dr. The noted.

The six villages on display have been introduced in the first volume of a book entitled “Architecture of Vietnamese Traditional Village”, which was released earlier this month. The exhibition runs until September 15 at the institute in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan district.

Currently, there are 3,500 national relics in Vietnam, including only four old villages, namely Phuoc Tich in Thua Thien-Hue; Dong Hoa Hiep in the southern province Tien Giang; Duong Lam in Hanoi; and Loc Yen in the central province of Quang Nam.

VOV

Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists

Contemporary art exhibition features VN, foreign artists

The contemporary art exhibition Lunar Breccia featuring seven local and overseas artists opens today (May 29) at Galerie Quynh.

Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition

Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition

A range of ceramic artworks have been placed on manhole covers around Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, with plenty of passers-by taking an interest in the pieces.

 
 

Other News

.
Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11 giờ trước 

The summer sun adds to the heat on Lò Rèn (Blacksmith) Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which is home to dozens of shops selling steel frames. The pace of life is as it is most days.

Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Watching theater, opera, and dance without leaving home sounds promising and is a good way to support artists. The show must go on…line!

Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
FEATUREicon  22/08/2020 

For the past 30 years, Van Dinh Thanh has travelled widely to collect ancient stones, which have helped scientists and ordinary people understand more about prehistoric times.

First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth
First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/08/2020 

Minh Khang, the nation’s first transgender man to give birth, has revealed the process he followed during his pregnancy in a popular reality TV show broadcast recently in Vietnam.

Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/08/2020 

Many young Vietnamese abroad have decided to leave developed countries and their high-salaried jobs to return to Vietnam to start their career. 

Vietnam U22 players train hard in anticipation of SEA Games 31
Vietnam U22 players train hard in anticipation of SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/08/2020 

The Vietnam national U22 men’s football team displayed great determination during a training session held in Hanoi as the team start their preparations for the 31st SEA Games which the nation will host next year.

Festivals cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus fears
Festivals cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has announced the cancellation of its biennial coffee festival scheduled for March next year due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

Online COVID-19 photo and painting contest opens
Online COVID-19 photo and painting contest opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

Da Nang’s culture and sports department, in co-operation with the Da Nang Literature and Arts Association, has launched an online photo and painting contest on the topic of COVID-19 prevention for Vietnamese and foreigners.

Historical objects of August Revolution displayed in capital
Historical objects of August Revolution displayed in capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

More than 150 artefacts and documents related to Vietnam’s August Revolution and National Day are being displayed at an exhibition at the National Museum of Vietnamese History in Hanoi.

Vietnamese film wins prize at Locarno International Film Festival
Vietnamese film wins prize at Locarno International Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

‘Thien Duong Goi Ten’ (A Trip to Heaven), a film by young Vietnamese director Duong Dieu Linh, has won a prize at the 2020 Locarno International Film Festival which was held in Switzerland from August 5 to 15.

Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival
Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

Epizode festival has announced the second round of its lineup for the event slated for this winter on Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province.

Photographer keeps old buildings alive in books
Photographer keeps old buildings alive in books
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

French photographer Alexandre Garel came to Vietnam for the first time in 2011, fell in love with the country and soon decided to settle down here. 

Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street
Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

Nearly a year after finishing renovations to a single archway underneath the railway line running along Phung Hung Street, the Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board plans to upgrade five more, which are all in a single row. 

Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Many circus shows and programmes have been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Circus Union.

Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

A virtual training programme for amateur football coaches has begun, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

The Vietnam national U19 men’s football team will participate in their second training camp in late August in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan from October 14 to October 31.

Actress brings literary masterpiece to big screen
Actress brings literary masterpiece to big screen
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Actress Mai Thu Huyen is making a film based on the Vietnamese 19th-century literature masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kieu) by Nguyen Du.

From an outcast to a rising V.League 1 star
From an outcast to a rising V.League 1 star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Thanks to some impressive performances for V.League 1 club Quang Ninh Coal, 20-year-old midfielder Nguyen Hai Long has been called up for the national U22 team by coach Park Hang-seo.

Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts
Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

The Government must have a special regime for traditional art forms and no longer ask for certain qualifications when it recruits artists in the field of traditional arts, experts have said.

Coach Park Hang Seo: "All-out effort for the World Cup dream"
Coach Park Hang Seo: "All-out effort for the World Cup dream"
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

The Korean chief coach of the national football teams Park Hang Seo said the 2021 schedule will be full for the U22 and the national squads, but the top priority of Vietnam is a ticket to the final qualifier round of the World Cup 2022.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 