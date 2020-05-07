Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoi

Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, cut the ribbon to open the exhibition “Ho Chi Minh – Sketches of Portrait” in Hanoi on May 7.

At the event

On display are over 200 photos, objects and posters chosen from the Ho Chi Minh Museum and the State Records and Archives Management Department under the Office of the Party Central Committee.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum Vu Manh Ha said the objects and documents exhibited at the exhibition vividly reflect the portrait of President Ho Chi Minh – a talented leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, a great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, a hero of national liberation and a cultural celebrity who dedicated his whole life to the cause of national liberation, and for the sake of freedom, democracy, peace and social progress.

The exhibition, marking the 130th birth anniversary of the late leader (May 19), will also be held at President Ho Chi Minh relic sites, several local museums and universities across the country.

On the occasion, an exhibition introducing 130 examples of good people, good deeds nationwide in a campaign on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle was also held.