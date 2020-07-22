Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life

Da Dien (Polyhedra), an exhibition gathering emerging artists of Vietnamese contemporary art has just been kicked off in Hanoi.

A painting by Tran Huy Oanh.

The exhibition stars Nguyen Minh (Minh of Streets), Nguyen Manh Hung, Chu Viet Cuong, Duong Tuan, Nguyen Huan, Nguyen Cong Hoai, Nguyen Minh (Fat Minh), Doan Hoang Lam, Tao Linh, Khong Do Duy, Bui Hoang Duong and Pham Tuan Phong.

Following the success of three previous editions, they invited guest artists including their common master Tran Huy Oanh and foreign artists Igors Gaivoronskis (Latvia), Helidon Haliti (Albania) and Besnik Xhemaili (Kosovo). Due to the pandemic, they can’t attend the exhibition as planned. They are familiar artists to Vietnamese art. They have participated in an exhibition of artists using watercolours last year.

The Countryside by Chu Viet Cuong.

“The exhibition reflects the multiple faces of life, creates a rendezvous for the artists and meets the demand of art among capital city audiences,” said Nguyen Minh.

“The recent lockdown has influenced the life and creativity of the artists. We have more time to think about life, polish their artworks and enhance creativity.”

With 50 artworks on display, visitors will see the changes in the inspiration and technique of each artist. The previous Polyhedra exhibitions were successful, as they drew many art lovers and collectors. More than half of the displayed artworks were sold.

Streets by Nguyen Minh.

The exhibition promises to offer an interesting experience for art lovers thanks to the diversity of the artworks: landscapes in oil by Duong Tuan and lacquer by Chu Viet Cuong, the romanticism of Fat Minh, nostalgic city streets by Minh of Streets and abstract language of Phong.

The exhibition will run until July 21 at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi. VNS

