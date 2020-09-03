Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/09/2020 11:09:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Exhibition tells Vietnam’s path to independence

03/09/2020    10:57 GMT+7

A photo exhibition is underway at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi, offering visitors an insight into Vietnam’s path to independence throughout history.

The event, held to mark 75 years since the August Revolution and the 75th National Day (September 2), features 100 exhibits, including documents and photos, providing a brief overview of the struggles to safeguard national independence against foreign invaders from the 10th to the 19th century.

They also help the public learn about the victory of the August Revolution in 1945, which led to the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on September 2 the same year.

 

People can also visit this display online via the website trungbayonline.hoangthanhthanglong.vn.

The exhibition, held by the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, will last through the end of September./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and people
Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and people
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A collection of over 200 photos selected from among 10,000 artworks by 1,248 artists from ASEAN member states have gone on display at an exhibition underway in Hanoi.

AFC to consider postponing U19 Champs 2020
AFC to consider postponing U19 Champs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have stated that they are considering a postponement to the U19 Championship 2020 and several other tournaments due to complicated developments of COVID-19.

National flag making village in Hanoi
National flag making village in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Located 30 km south of Hanoi, Tu Van village in the capital’s Thuong Tin district is famed for its embroidery and weaving. It’s the village that has made millions of national flags for 75 years.

Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  4 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s development and renovation is underway in the Czech Republic to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Watch VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” online
Watch VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The concert “Things Everlasting 2020” with the theme "Long Live Vietnam" is now available on VietNamNet.

Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

A recently published book featuring 261 monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

Stamps tell the story of a nation
Stamps tell the story of a nation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

More than just a way of paying to send a letter or parcel, stamps are also a kind of cultural commodity that convey a country’s political, cultural, and social message. And they tell stories about the nation in its own language.

V.League to return on September 26
V.League to return on September 26
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

V.League football will return on September 26, the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) announced late last week.

More ancient slabs with engravings of terraced fields found in Yen Bai
More ancient slabs with engravings of terraced fields found in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Six ancient slabs engraved with images of terraced fields were found in Lao Chai commune, Mu Chang Chai district, in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, in July.

VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” to go online
VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” to go online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

This year, VietNamNet’s annual concert “Dieu Con Mai” (Things Everlasting), which has been organized on the National Day (September 2) for over 10 years, will come to the audience in a special form.

Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced
Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A shortlist of eight designs in a contest held with the aim of selecting a suitable national costume to be worn by Vietnamese representative Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant has been revealed.

Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
Book series featuring works by President Ho Chi Minh released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A book series featuring publications written by President Ho Chi Minh has been released to celebrate National Day on September 2 and the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Literature icon releases book comprising selected stories
Literature icon releases book comprising selected stories
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

Nguyen Huy Thiep, one of the most influential Vietnamese contemporary writers, has released a special publication to mark his 70th birthday.

Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

The Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications has requested Netflix to review and remove movies and TV programs with content that violates the sovereignty and laws of Vietnam.

Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched
Tran Van Khe Foundation to be launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A group of cultural researchers and artists in HCM City plan to launch the Tran Van Khe Foundation, a non-profit organisation named after late Professor Tran Van Khe, 

V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed
V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

Midfielder Nguyen Trong Hieu of the V.League 1’s Hai Phong is one of the notable names in the 36-player squad for the third gathering of the U19 Vietnam team this year.

Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.

New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnam Folk Arts Association has launched a project on protecting and promoting the values of the country’s folk arts an intangible national heritage.

Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  31/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada inaugurated a showroom of President Ho Chi Minh on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

A group made up of young volunteers have transformed the plain walls of homes throughout some of the villages located in suburban areas of Hanoi into beautiful mural paintings which showcase aspects of both nature and daily life.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 