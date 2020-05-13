Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards

 
 
13/05/2020    15:23 GMT+7

Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyen Danh Dung has won the Golden Kite Award at the category of Best TV Series.

Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards
Director Nguyen Danh Dung (centre) receives the Best Director Award yesterday in Hanoi. VNS Photo Hoang Duong

The awards ceremony took place at the Vietnam Cinema Association (VCA) in Hanoi yesterday.

Produced by the Vietnam Television Film Centre (VFC), the 85-episode series focuses on the life of a widower and his three daughters. It’s about love, friendship, honesty and betrayal and above all highlights family love.  

The series has become a local phenomenon and also won gongs at the VTV Awards 2019. 

Thanks to the success of the TV series, director Dung received the award for Best Director.

VFC won big at the Golden Kite Awards with several other awards apart from the grand prize.

The new series Những Ngày Không Quên (Unforgettable Days) featuring life in urban and rural areas during the COVID-19 pandemic received the special certificate of merit for educational entertainment and spreading the State’s policies.

“The TV series was produced in a special period for the country, it created a good impression among audiences and spread a positive message during the outbreak,” said Dang Xuan Hai, chairman of the VCA.

Ngoc Quynh and Hong Diem received Best Actor and Best Actress for their roles in Hoa Hồng Trên Ngực Trái (Rose on Left Side of Chest).

Directed by Vu Truong Khoa and Cong Ly, the 34-episode series focuses on women’s lives in modern society, mentioning problems of marriage like divorce and unfaithfulness. The TV series also won the Silver Kite Award.

Doan Quoc Dam won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Mê Cung (Labyrinth) and Cao Thai Ha won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bán Chồng (Husband for Sale).

Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards
A scene in the TV drama Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyen Danh Dung. Photo courtesy of the VFC
 

VFC Director Do Thanh Hai said the Golden Kite Awards 2019 marked another successful year of the VFC as its productions won awards in many categories.

“We haven’t stopped creating and investing to boost the quality and growth of TV series, catching the world’s trend,” he said.

“The films don’t meet the audiences’ entertainment demand only, they also help transfer humane messages and the State’s guidelines on national television channels.”

The ceremony was scheduled to take place in March but was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This year it was scaled down to avoid mass gatherings with no red carpet event and two separate ceremonies for winners in the north and the south.

In the feature film category, Hạnh Phúc Của Mẹ (The Happiness of a Mother), directed by Pham Huynh Dong grabbed the gold while the Silver Kite awards went to the action-thriller Hai Phượng (Furie) and the war-themed Truyền Thuyết Về Quán Tiên (The Legend of Quán Tiên).

The awards for Best Actor and Best Actress went to Kieu Minh Tuan in Anh Trai Yêu Quái (My Annoying Brother) and Cat Phuong in Hạnh Phúc Của Mẹ, respectively.

Hai remarked that the nominees were varied in topics, genres and filming methods, showing the multi-faceted nature of life.

“However, there is a lack of profound works which deeply reflect the nation’s achievements in the process of development and integration,” said Hai.

“The fact also gives us a suggestion to direct and invest in film production in the future.” VNS

Family drama honoured as best TV series of year

Family drama honoured as best TV series of year

Television blockbuster Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) scooped up three gongs at the VTV Awards 2019 on Saturday.

Director makes blockbusters from real-life stories

Director makes blockbusters from real-life stories

The TV series Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) has proved a success with viewers. It has won over audiences with its family-based drama and realistic storylines. Director Nguyen Danh Dung talks to Minh Thu about the show.

 
 

. Latest news

