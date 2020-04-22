Female striker joins AFC’s campaign against COVID-19

Captain of the national women’s football team Huynh Nhu is among the players who have joined a campaign started by the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) to fight THE COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

The others are Zhang Xizhe of China and Elias Dolah of Thailand.

More than 100 outstanding Asian footballers have taken part in the #BreakTheChain campaign which delivers inspiring messages and health recommendations from the World Health Organisation.

“In the past few months, we have witnessed countless heart-warming stories. We see doctors and nurses around the world fighting on the front line and people looking after the welfare of others,” Nhu said in a message.

She said that despite the adversity, people are still united and continue to show kindness and hope.

“Hard times bring people together. The coronavirus pandemic has affected our normal lives. What we need to do now is be responsible and support those who are risking their lives to save others.

“Maintain social distancing and wash your hands frequently. Let’s play our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said the forward.

Male footballers, including Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Do Hung Dung and Ha Duc Chinh, have also contributed to the campaign.

With the #BreakTheChain campaign attracting millions of interactions with people globally, it is hoped that the push will serve to popularise the necessity of taking preventive steps to contain the spread of COVID-19./.

