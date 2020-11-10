Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/11/2020 10:50:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week

11/11/2020    09:45 GMT+7

Shooting for the film on the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son called Em và Trịnh (You and Trịnh) will begin this week in HCM City. 

Film shoot about late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins this week
Young actresses Pham Nguyen Lan Thi (right) and Hoang Ha will play the lead roles in Em và Trịnh (You and Trịnh), a film about the late talented songwriter Trinh Cong Son by director Phan Gia Nhat Linh. They will play Dao Anh and Bich Diem, who inspired some of Son’s famous romantic songs. Photo courtesy of the producer

The film’s director Phan Gia Nhat Linh and his staff are working on the last period of casting.

Two young actresses, Pham Nguyen Lan Thi and Hoang Ha, play the lead roles in the film. 

They were chosen from over 500 candidates, including professional artists, from Hanoi, Hue and HCM City.

Em và Trịnh is about the life and career of Son, a talented songwriter in Vietnamese contemporary music. Son is famous for his anti-war songs and called the "Bob Dylan of Vietnam” by his fans at home and abroad.

The film features the artist and his music in the 1960s and 70s. 

Son’s love life is also highlighted. The love between Son and a Japanese fan, Yoshii Michiko, during Son's time in Paris in the 80s, is featured. Yoshii later travelled to Vietnam many times to discover Son and his music. The couple decided to wed. They faced cultural differences and then cancelled the wedding at the last minute. 

Actresses Thi and Ha will play Dao Anh and Bich Diem, respectively, who inspired some of Son’s famous romantic songs. 

Director Linh originally wanted the characters of Anh and Diem to be residents of Hue, the city where the girls were born, but both Thi and Ha are from HCM City. 

 

“My actresses will spend a training course with specialists to have an accent from Hue,” said director Linh, who has not revealed the casting for the character of Son. 

According to Linh, the producer Galaxy Studio and its partners spent more than VND20 billion (US$860,000) on the production. “We hope the film will meet the demands of Son’s Vietnamese and foreign fans,” he said. 

Born in Hue in 1939, Son became popular in 1957 with his first song, Ướt Mi (Crying Eyes).

His lasting legacy includes albums of romantic love songs, such as Diễm Xưa (Diễm, My Cherished Memory) and Ru Tình (Lullaby To Love), released in the 1960s and 70s.  

Diễm Xưa is well-known in Japan, where it was introduced through singer Khanh Ly in Osaka in 1970. Later, the song was written in Japanese, Utsukushii Mukashi, and was listed among Japan’s top 10 favourite love songs.

Son went on to become southern Vietnam’s most famous songwriter of anti-war music collections including Ca Khúc Da Vàng (Yellow Skin Song), Kinh Việt Nam (Vietnamese Prayer) and Ta Phải Thấy Mặt Trời (We Must See The Sunlight).

After 1975, Son continued to write songs and enjoyed great success with both his lyrics and melodies. He died in HCM City in 2001 after a prolonged illness. VNS

Casting for film on late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins

Casting for film on late songwriter Trinh Cong Son begins

Film director Phan Gia Nhat Linh has begun casting for his movie on the late famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son called Em và Trịnh (You and Trịnh).

 
 

Other News

.
Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
Female cyclist on trans-Vietnam route
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Everyone can enjoy their youth in their lifetime. How to spend this period optimally is a matter of concern of many. The following is a story of a young woman who has cycled throughout the country

The last “book doctor” in Saigon
The last “book doctor” in Saigon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vo Van Rang has restored millions of old books in his shop in Ho Chi Minh City for 40 years. He is now the only person restoring books in the city and is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers.

Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Central Highlands is not only known for the rich folk culture but is also home to a thousand-year-old treasure of wooden statues.

Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
Superb Hoang Nam claimed champion at national tennis tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Ly Hoang Nam proved his absolute strength as the no. 1 player in the Vietnam tennis world as he claimed the men's singles championship title of the National Tennis Championships 2020 without losing a single set.

Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
Bac Ha Winter Festival highlights Mong culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/11/2020 

Music, horse racing and food will all be featured at the Bac Ha Winter Festival from November 20-22 as the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai attempts to attract tourists back to the district.

The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
The pervasive power of “Tale of Kieu”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The series of cultural events themed “Who remembers To Nhu”, held in the last three days of October at the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 200th death anniversary of great poet

Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
Khmer people put traditional outfits on display at Ok Om Bok Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

A range of traditional costumes worn by Khmer people have been introduced at the recent Ok Om Bok festival held in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
National cai luong contest presents eight gold medals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The national traditional music Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 contest has closed in HCM City. 

ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ASEAN soul showcased at graphic arts exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Exhibition has just opened in Hanoi as an art event to strengthen mutual understanding between ASEAN members.

Entertainment Events on November 9-15
Entertainment Events on November 9-15
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
Viettel FC lift V.League 1 trophy for first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Viettel FC have been crowned as the new champions of the V.League 1 following their 1-0 victory over hosts Saigon FC at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
Hungarian artist with a great passion for Vietnam’s trees
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/11/2020 

Among her paintings, Hungarian painter Ory Anna-Maria, who is living in Vietnam, has always looked on trees with a great passion.

35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
35 contestants progress to semi-finals of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The judging panel of Miss Vietnam Tourism 2020 have selected 35 outstanding contestants from across the country who will progress to the pageant’s semi-finals which are due to be held in Dak Nong province between November 18 and November 30.

Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
Swimmer now calls triathlon his game
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

SEA Games swimming champion Lam Quang Nhat shocked many when he announced his retirement a few years ago. But perhaps the even greater surprise came when news emerged he was eyeing triathlon at the region’s largest sporting event.

Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
Finalists of Miss Vietnam pageant compete in swimsuit sub-contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

The 35 finalists competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have gathered together in Vung Tau city in order to participate in various activities as they vie for the pageant’s sub-titles, including the title of Miss Sea.

Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
Festival celebrating ethnic culture to take place in Thanh Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/11/2020 

A festival to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Muong ethnic minority will be held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 10-12.

Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition gets underway in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

The third version of the ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition kicked off in Hanoi on November 6, featuring a total of 117 artworks produced by artists from various ASEAN members.

Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

The book "Fidel Castro and Vietnam – Unforgettable memories" was introduced to the public in Hanoi on November 7, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).

Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition
Miss Vietnam finalists prepare for fashion competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/11/2020 

Preparations are being swiftly made by both the organisers and contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 ahead of the pageant’s fashion segment, the first competition of the final round which is set to be held in Vung Tau on November 10.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 