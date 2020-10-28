First concert in VN to feature pipe organ

A concert featuring classical music performed on pipe organ will be held in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music on October 28.

Pianist Tran Nguyet Linh is the solo artist of A Dialogue with the Pipe Organ concert that features classical works performed by pipe organ. — Photo courtesy of the artist

This is the first time the music instrument has ever been played at a concert in Vietnam.

The classic works to be performed in Đối Thoại Với Cây Đàn Phong Cầm (A Dialogue with the Pipe Organ) include The Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565 by Johann Sebastian Bach, Fantasia in C Major Op.16 by César Franck, Chorale Preludes, Op. 122 by Johannes Brahms and L'Ascension by Olivier Messiaen.

Pianist Tran Nguyet Linh is the solo artist performing.

“I have been assigned with the duty of introducing a new musical instrument in Vietnam National Academy of Music,” Linh told Việt Nam News.

“I have tried to select various composers and classic works of different periods so the audience could get an overall glimpse of the music played by pipe organ, a musical instrument that is still exotic to most Vietnamese."

The musician started to learn the piano at the age of four.

In 1998, she graduated from Hanoi Conservatory of Music, presently known as Vietnam National Academy of Music, under the guidance of Musical Professor, PhD and People's Teacher Tran Thu Ha.

In 2001, she received a scholarship to study at Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and was directly trained by prestigious professor V. V. Piasetsky. She graduated with excellence in 2006.

Three years later, Linh became a graduate majoring in piano at the University of Montreal, Canada. Under the guidance of professor and people's artist Dang Thai Son, she successfully completed her PhD thesis in 2013.

While studying at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory, she studied another major –pipe organ, attending the classes of the world famous professor and organist A. Parsen who has trained many Russian legends of pipe organ.

Since 2008 until now, Linh works as a lecturer at the Piano Department, Vietnam National Academy of Music.

The academy's Concert Hall is located at No 77 Hao Nam Street, Dong Da District. A Dialogue with the Pipe Organ will start at 10am on October 28 and entrance is free. VNS

