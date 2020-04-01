Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now

You will no doubt be getting your money’s worth out of Netflix right now as we all stay indoors for the good of the nation. But with so many shows and movies to choose from, what exactly are you going to watch next?

A poster of the latest true crime docuseries on Netflix "Tiger King". Photo courtesyof Netflix

You will no doubt be getting your money’s worth out of Netflix right now as we all stay indoors for the good of the nation. But with so many shows and movies to choose from, what exactly are you going to watch next? Here’s a breakdown of some of the top shows being watched in Việt Nam right about now.

TIGER KING

Tiger King is the latest true crime docuseries on Netflix. IMDb gives this series 8.1/10, so there is no doubt it's worth a watch. An exploration of big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld will reveal a twisted tale where the thing that is more dangerous than a big cat is its owner. This series won’t disappoint you.

Number of series: 1

IMDb score: 8.1/10

MONEY HEIST

A warning before we start… don’t watch this series if you don’t want to become a coach potato. It is currently in the top five of the most watched shows in Việt Nam ahead of the release of season four later this month. The series is about a criminal mastermind with a group of eight thieves trying to pull off the biggest heist in history.

Number of series: 3

IMDb score: 8.5/10

ELITE

Many feel Elite is the most exciting thriller teen series on Netflix at the moment. The series is about the clash between wealthy students and lower working-class teens in an exclusive private school. Don’t be hesitant to watch just because it is a Spanish movie, believe me!

Number of series: 3

IMDb score: 7.6/10

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

Relax with this comedy series on Netflix. He may be immature, but Brooklyn detective Jake Peralta sure gets the job done in his own hilarious way with the help of his colleagues. The shows may only be 20 minutes long, but they will sure have you in stitches.

Number of series: 6

IMDb score: 8.4/10

OZARK

If you are keen on series such as Breaking Bad, Narcos and other gritty crime thrillers, then this is exactly the show for you. Ozark is a story about a brilliant financial consultant who gets in trouble with a notorious drugs cartel. To protect his family, he has to move to a remote area to launder money for the gang, but the situation soon spins out of control.

Number of series: 3

IMDb score: 8.3/10

Minh Phuong (VNS)

