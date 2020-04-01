Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/04/2020 10:18:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Five shows to watch on Netflix in Vietnam right now

 
 
03/04/2020    09:02 GMT+7

You will no doubt be getting your money’s worth out of Netflix right now as we all stay indoors for the good of the nation. But with so many shows and movies to choose from, what exactly are you going to watch next?

A poster of the latest true crime docuseries on Netflix "Tiger King". Photo courtesyof Netflix

You will no doubt be getting your money’s worth out of Netflix right now as we all stay indoors for the good of the nation. But with so many shows and movies to choose from, what exactly are you going to watch next? Here’s a breakdown of some of the top shows being watched in Việt Nam right about now.

TIGER KING

Tiger King is the latest true crime docuseries on Netflix. IMDb gives this series 8.1/10, so there is no doubt it's worth a watch. An exploration of big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld will reveal a twisted tale where the thing that is more dangerous than a big cat is its owner. This series won’t disappoint you.

Number of series: 1

IMDb score: 8.1/10

MONEY HEIST

A warning before we start… don’t watch this series if you don’t want to become a coach potato. It is currently in the top five of the most watched shows in Việt Nam ahead of the release of season four later this month. The series is about a criminal mastermind with a group of eight thieves trying to pull off the biggest heist in history.

Number of series: 3

IMDb score: 8.5/10

ELITE

Many feel Elite is the most exciting thriller teen series on Netflix at the moment. The series is about the clash between wealthy students and lower working-class teens in an exclusive private school. Don’t be hesitant to watch just because it is a Spanish movie, believe me!

 

Number of series: 3

IMDb score: 7.6/10

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

Relax with this comedy series on Netflix. He may be immature, but Brooklyn detective Jake Peralta sure gets the job done in his own hilarious way with the help of his colleagues. The shows may only be 20 minutes long, but they will sure have you in stitches.

Number of series: 6

IMDb score: 8.4/10

OZARK

If you are keen on series such as Breaking Bad, Narcos and other gritty crime thrillers, then this is exactly the show for you. Ozark is a story about a brilliant financial consultant who gets in trouble with a notorious drugs cartel. To protect his family, he has to move to a remote area to launder money for the gang, but the situation soon spins out of control.

Number of series: 3

IMDb score: 8.3/10

Minh Phuong (VNS) 

Vietnamese viewers prefer foreign to local on Netflix

Vietnamese viewers prefer foreign to local on Netflix

More Vietnamese are watching South Korean and American films than Vietnamese films on the digital movie platform Netflix.

Netflix stops free trial program in Vietnam

Netflix stops free trial program in Vietnam

Netflix is the most popular movie and TV show service in the world today. Subscribers have to pay a monthly fee to be able to access its films.

 
 

Other News

.
Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation
Struggling V.League 1 sides want to scrap relegation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Four teams in the V.League 1 have proposed scrapping relegation this season, purportedly to ensure Việt Nam have the best chance in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the AFF Cup.

Movie buffs watch free online films
Movie buffs watch free online films
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

French Cultural Institute (L'Espace) is co-operating with Vietnamese movie company BHD to give movie buffs a chance to watch award-winning films free online from April 1 to 30. 

Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
Five essential Vietnamese hip hop tracks to bump during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

We all have plenty of time on our hands to explore new things, so why not dive into the rich world of Vietnamese hip hop?

Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport
Football club chairman says focus must be on pandemic, not sport
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) chairman Doan Nguyen Duc told domestic media the focus of the whole country should be on beating the COVID-19 pandemic, not sport.

Vietnamese architect wins Turgut Cansever Int’l Award 2020
Vietnamese architect wins Turgut Cansever Int’l Award 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Architect Doan Thanh Ha, based in Hanoi, has just received the Turgut Cansever International Award 2020 for his project titled Friendly Space in Suffocating Urban Areas.

Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19
Vietnamese footballers donate to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Footballers nationwide have collected money to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football players agree salary cut to support club
Football players agree salary cut to support club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

HCM City FC President Nguyen Huu Thang said all club staff from management to players have agreed to reduce their monthly salaries to during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030
Hanoi set to be country’s centre of books by 2030
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

More public and private libraries will be opened from now to 2025 as a part of a plan issued by the capital's People’s Committee to develop a reading culture and build Hà Nội into the country’s centre of books by 2030.

Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released
Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Public places in 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam will be decorated with posters to promote the awareness of measures everyone can take to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hung Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-19
Hung Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

The Hung Kings Festival this year will only include ceremonial activities and exclude any festivities, according to the vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province Ho Dai Dung.

Pianist compiles music textbook for primary education
Pianist compiles music textbook for primary education
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Pianist Trang Trịnh is one of the co-writers of the new music textbook for primary grade 1. The textbook will be in the curriculum for the new school year 2020-2021.

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs
VN singers reach out to fans through new MVs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/04/2020 

Several Vietnamese singers have recently released new music videos as a way of inspring their fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indie music tops the chart of local music
Indie music tops the chart of local music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

Indie music continues to top the charts of the Vietnamese music industry, according to the Labourer newspaper.

PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
PM okays submission of Dong Ho folk paintings dossier to UNESCO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the submission of a dossier on Dong Ho folk paintings to UNESCO to include the art in the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.

Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021
Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: New dates confirmed for 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/03/2020 

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and finish 8 August, with the Paralympics following from 24 August to 5 September.

Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary
Vietnamese rock band releases new music video celebrating anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Vietnamese hit-making rock band, Bức Tường (The Wall), released a new music video entitled XXV to celebrate their 25th anniversary on March 26.

Young composer’s project on facets of love
Young composer’s project on facets of love
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Young composer and music producer Hua Kim Tuyen is working on a music project called Seven Colours of Rainbow that reflects different facets of life and love.

Fighting against virus with traditional music
Fighting against virus with traditional music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

After many modern tunes have encouraged citizens to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic, now it is the turn of traditional Vietnamese music. 

Private theatre owners go bankrupt due to COVID-19 outbreak
Private theatre owners go bankrupt due to COVID-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/03/2020 

Cho Lon (Big Market) Drama Stage, a newly-opened private theatre in HCM City, has closed as its investors are going to bankrupt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 