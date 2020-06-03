FK Sarajevo of Vietnamese owner win Premijer Liga title

FK Sarajevo, a Bosnian football club owned by Vietnamese businessman Nguyen Hoai Nam, defended their domestic title after the 2019-20 season has been concluded.

FK Sarajevo team pose for photos. They won theBosnia and Herzegovina's 2019-20 Premijer Liga title. — Photo vtc.vn

The tournament was decided to end on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sarajevo Football Club defended the title of champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina!" FK Sarajevo said on their website after winning the Premijer Liga.

The team secured 45 points in 22 matches until March, before games were suspended, to lift their seventh league trophy and the second in a row.

They will be the country’s representative at the next Champions League event.

Zeljeznicar Sarajevo came second with 42 points.

Celik Zenica and Zvijezda 09 were relegated to a lower division. — VNS