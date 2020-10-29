Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/10/2020 21:34:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Folk games and entertainment activities to be minimised at Keo Pagoda Festival

29/10/2020    20:04 GMT+7

A major festival for residents in the Red River Delta is taking place in the Keo Pagoda in the northern province of Thai Binh.

Folk games and entertainment activities to be minimised at Keo Pagoda Festival
Keo Autumn Festival 2020 takes place with only ritual ceremonies while the festival activities will be minimalised. — Photo sovhttdl.thaibinh.gov.vn

According to Nguyen Cong Dien, vice chairman of Vu Thu District People’s Committee and the head of the organisation board of the Keo Pagoda Autumn Festival, the ceremonial and festive parts of this year’s event will be minimised due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consecutive storms causing severe damage to central provinces.

The opening ceremony of the festival will not be held on a large scale like in previous years and no theatre or stage has been set up for the festive drum competition and love duet singing performance on the water pavilion.

“This year’s Keo Festival only maintains traditional rituals. Folk games that are often held on this occasion such as swimming or boat races all have to be cancelled,” Dien said.

The organisers of the Autumn Keo Pagoda Festival will focus on maintaining security and order within the relic area and strictly complying with pandemic prevention measures.

Pilgrims are therefore recommended to wear masks while attending all activities within the festival.

The Keo Pagoda Festival is held twice a year – the spring festival is held on the fourth day of the first lunar month while the autumn festival takes place in the middle of the ninth lunar month.

The events feature many traditional and cultural sports and activities that are closely associated with the life of farmers residing in the Red River Delta, like palanquin processions, swimming or rowing competitions on the river.

 

“The yearly festival is an occasion for both locals and pilgrims nationwide to pay tribute to the Buddha, the deities and their predecessors with significant contribution to the national protection and the construction of the pagoda.

"Tourists are all welcomed to the festival to experience the original cultural and artistic values of the relic,” he added.

Keo Pagoda in Duy Nhat Commune, Vu Thu District, was built in the early 17th century to honour Duong Khong Lo, a Vietnamese monk who is said to have reached nirvana. It is one of the most ancient temples in Vietnam that still retains an almost intact traditional wooden architecture that dates back 400 years.

Classified as a special national relic in September 2012, the pagoda is now a highlighted attraction in Thai Binh.

Keo Pagoda Festival was recognised as the national intangible cultural heritage in 2017 while the wooden bell tower of the structure was recognised by the Vietnam Record Organisation (Vietkings) as the tallest of its kind in Vietnam in 2007.

The festival will end on October 31.  VNS

Visit the 400-year-old ironwood pagoda in Thai Binh

Visit the 400-year-old ironwood pagoda in Thai Binh

The Buddhist temple is nearly 400 years old and was built with a large volume of ironwood. The construction period was only about two years, but it took 19 years to collect and transport the wood.

 
 

Other News

.
Songs flow when the time seems right
Songs flow when the time seems right
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Khanh Linh began her musical career in 2003, when she was 20 years old, winning third prize at the National Television Competition, which is now Vietnam’s most reputable singing contest, Morning Star Rendezvous.

Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
Lu ethnic women preserve brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

For Lu ethnic people, brocade weaving skill is crucial for any women. Lu ethnic women have made contribution to preserving and promoting this traditional craft.

Photographer makes her mark with international awards
Photographer makes her mark with international awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Photographer Phan Thi Khanh has won international and domestic prizes although she only got into photography in 2017.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants show off talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A total of 27 out of the 35 finalists of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant left a positive impression on both the judges and audience members during a talent segment held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27.

Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa competes in evening gown segment at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Vietnamese representative Thai Thi Hoa at Miss Earth 2020, joined with other contestants in the Asia and Oceania region on October 26 as participants put on an elegant display as part of the pageant’s evening gown competition.

First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
First concert in VN to feature pipe organ
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A concert featuring classical music performed on pipe organ will be held in the concert hall of Vietnam National Academy of Music on October 28.

Midfielder Dai finding his best form
Midfielder Dai finding his best form
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

After returning from injury, midfielder Nguyen Trong Dai took just 10 minutes to secure three points for Viettel three against Hong Linh Ha Tinh on Sunday, helping his team take top spot in the V.League 1.

Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
Vietnamese museums apply digital technologies to attract visitors
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Not only display pictures and movies, museums have nowadays applied digital technologies which are opening up new dimensions of the museum experience to attract visitors especially youngsters who are inclined to learn about history in museums.

Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
Festival honouring Vietnamese traditional ritual celebrated in Yen Bai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

A trance ceremony, traditional games and photo exhibitions are among activities of the Mother Goddess Worship and New Rice Festivals that are both being held in Dong Cuong Temple in Van Yen District in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
Oldest bookstore on Hanoi’s Dinh Le street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/10/2020 

Nestled quietly in a small attic of an old apartment on Dinh Le street, Hanoi, Mão Bookstore has become a familiar destination for generations of book lovers.

Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
Author of The Song of Hope passes away at 92
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Vu Van Ky, the author of the famous song Bài Ca Hy Vọng (the Song of Hope), passed away in Hanoi today, aged 92.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 4
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

The fourth matchday of V.League 1’s phase 2 saw Viettel FC reclaim their top spot from Hanoi FC while bottom-placed Quang Nam FC earned a significant win in their bid to avoid relegation this season.

Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
Records smashed at Vietnam Jungle Marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Records tumbled at the Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) over the weekend as all distances from 10km to 70km saw new course records broken by Vietnam-based runners thanks to the event being held during cooler weather in October.

Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Chopard luxury watch features images of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

Chopard, a luxury watch brand from Switzerland, has chosen Vietnamese haute-lacquer house Hanoia to design three unique models based on Hanoi.

Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
Vietnam to start countdown to 31st SEA Games in November
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/10/2020 

A countdown ceremony will be held on November 15 in Hanoi in order to mark the country hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games in 2021.

Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
Halloween atmosphere floods Hanoi street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

A variety of spooky toys are being sold on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi as Halloween draws close.

Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
Entertainment News on October 26 -November 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
Ethnic people preserve indigenous culture in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

Schools throughout Muong Lo district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have recently implemented a number of measures in an effort to maintain the area’s traditional culture for younger generations.

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

Vietnam not to join French football tournament
Vietnam not to join French football tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/10/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has refused to allow the U22 team to take part in the Toulon Tournament in France.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 