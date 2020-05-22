Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Football resumes after virus outbreak

 
 
23/05/2020    14:45 GMT+7

Thousands of Vietnamese football fans are eagerly awaiting the first match after several months of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

People queue to buy tickets for the game between Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh and Hoang Anh Gia Lai clubs at Thien Truong Stadium on May 22.

The National Cup 2020 opening match between Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh and Hoang Anh Gia Lai will kick off at Thien Truong Stadium in the northern Nam Dinh Province at 6 pm on May 23.

To guarantee distance between fans, organisers will only sell a certain number of tickets to fill half the stadium capacity. 10,000 tickets had been sold out on Friday.

 

Nguyen Van Ha, said that he managed to buy a ticket for the game after queuing a long time in hot weather on Friday afternoon.

"The match has attracted lots of interest after the suspension," he said. " Hoang Anh Gia Lai are bringing some famous players including Tuan Anh, Van Toan, Van Thanh, and Hong Duy who play for the national team so people are interested."

Usually, Thien Truong Stadium only opens 90 minutes before a game, but due to current circumstance, the time will be increased to 150 minutes to facilitate temperature checks.


Managing director of Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh Club, Tran Thai Toan, said that they are applying strict measures for Covid-19 prevention following instructions from the Ministry of Health.

"All supporters are required to wear face masks and take hand wash," he said. "They will have body temperatures checked and anyone with temperature from 37.5 degrees will be denied entry." Laodong/Dtinews

 
 

