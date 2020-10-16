Football: Song Lam Nghe An crowned national U-13 champions

Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) trounced Haduwaco Hai Duong with four straight goals in their title match on October 15, thus lifting the overall trophy of the National U13 Football Tournament – Yamaha Cup 2020.

Song Lam Nghe An players celebrate their trophy. (Photo: VFF)

Reigning champions SLNA demonstrated superior power by prompting to an early lead thanks to Vuong Van Tung’s successful freekick in the 16th minute.

Shortly after, the advantage was doubled for the host team with forward Tran Quoc Hoa shooting past the Hai Duong keeper to net his seventh goal in the tournament.

Shortly before the break, Vuong Quoc Dung managed to get on the scoresheet to gift SLNA a 3-0 lead going into halftime.

In the second half, Haduwaco Hai Duong still could not improve the situation, while SLNA comfortably deployed attacks in seek of additional goals. Their efforts finally paid off with a fourth goal by defender Tran Cong Dat.

This is the third consecutive time, and the eighth in history, that SLNA have taken the top honour in the national U13 tournament. Previously, the team claimed the title in 1997, 1998, 2003, 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

In addition to the crown, SLNA pocketed three individual prizes, with forward Tran Quoc Hoa named as the most valuable player and the top scorer (10 goals) of the tournament and goalie Nguyen Bao Ngoc voted as the best keeper. NDO