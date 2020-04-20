Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/04/2020
Vietnamese football stars join AFC #BreakTheChain campaign

 
 
20/04/2020    16:08 GMT+7

Local footballers Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and Duc Chinh of SHB Danang FC have contributed to the #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) aimed at promoting efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

During the short clip produced for the AFC and released on April 17, Do Hung Dung states that, “Everyone should fully acknowledge the disease, take responsibility for their whole community and believe in the government’s strategy to tackle the disease.”

Dung’s participation in the campaign comes after the Hanoi FC midfielder became one of three Asian football stars selected to promote #BreakTheChain, alongside Japanese goalkeeper Hiroki Iikura of Vissel Kobe FC and Hattan Bahebri of Saudi Arabia.

Following the release of the video featuring Dung, Ha Duc Chinh made an appearance in a clip released by the AFC on April 19, advising people to, “Be healthy and united to push back the disease.”

 

The SHB Danang FC forward is joined in the video by two other notable figures from Asian football, staring alongside Ali Mabkhout of the United Arab Emirates and Maria Manda of Bangladesh.

The release of the two clips featuring Vietnamese footballers comes after both Hanoi FC midfielder Quang Hai and Ho Chi Minh City FC forward Cong Phuong produced videos for the #BreakTheChain campaign, in which the pair call on people to follow guidelines set by health professionals, as well as remaining patient and united in the fight against the COVID-19. VOV

Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19

Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is one of the latest three players taking part in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19.

COVID-19: Footballers offer heartfelt messages for #Thankyou campaign

COVID-19: Footballers offer heartfelt messages for #Thankyou campaign

Footballers from both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s national teams have been active in responding to the #Thankyou campaign which aims to deliver sincere messages of thanks to medical workers.

 
 

