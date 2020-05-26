Football teams nationwide progress to next stage of National Cup

As many as 16 football clubs from across the nation have qualified for the knock-out round of the National Cup 2020 after three days of exciting qualifying matches held from May 23 to May 25.

The competition officially got underway with a clash between Nam Dinh FC and HAGL FC at the Thien Truong Stadium on May 23, marking the return of live football following the social distancing period.

After a hiatus due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, approximately 15,000 spectators excitedly came out in support of their teams. The tie ultimately saw Nam Dinh FC run out 2-0 winners over HAGL FC, therefore progressing through the tournament.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau FC pulled off the shock of the round by beating Saigon FC 2-1 on May 24.

Overcoming match fixing allegations, Dong Thap FC put in a strong display to record a 3-1 win over Hai Phong FC on May 25.

The remaining football clubs to make it to the next stage are An Giang, SHB Danang, SLNA, Thanh Hoa FC, Viettel, Binh Phuoc FC, and Hong Linh Ha Tinh FC.

The next round will be held on May 30 and May 31.

Following are the fixtures of the next round:

VOV