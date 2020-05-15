Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/05/2020 08:08:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Footballer turns rice farmer to provide for family in the long-term

 
 
17/05/2020    08:05 GMT+7

Although midfielder Nguyen Quy Suu is short in stature and isn't the most naturally talented player, the Dong Thap Province man has carved out a solid career thanks to his passion and perseverance.

Footballer turns rice farmer to provide for family in the long-term
Nguyen Quy Suu seen in the match between Dong Thap and The Cong in the V.League 1 in 2009. Photo thanhnien.vn

He plays for Dong Thap in the V.League 2, however, unlike other footballers, he has spent his money to invest in growing rice.

After many years of playing football, he spent some of the money he earned buying 30,000sq.m of wet rice fields with his wife.

“Before buying land to grow rice, I also thought a lot about finding ways to invest. But the market was like a battlefield so I decided to go home to buy rice land. Rice cultivation is a sustainable investment, and if the crop fails, the Government will subsidise it. Humans multiply more and more but the land cannot produce more. On the other hand, when I was small, I often worked on the field so I believed I had enough knowledge about this field,” said Suu.

Suu said as he was born and raised in Dong Thap, a farmer, who loved football, sold his land to him at a cheap price.

The land quickly gained in value and within two years, Suu could have made half a billion by selling it, but he chose not to.

Suu revealed that he only makes a few tens of millions of dong for each rice harvest season after deducting seed money and work, but he and his wife are very satisfied.

Suu wants to keep the family tradition for years as well as stable firm income so he isn't entirely dependent on football for money.

As well as the rice fields, Suu also bought some land in his home town, meaning he works in football, farming and real estate.

While most retired players open football pitches or build hotels, Suu and his wife have taken a different path.

Football passion

Born in 1986, Suu played impressively at primary school and was selected to the U11 team in the province to attend the national championship in 1997 in which his team reached the final round.

After that, he was selected for the provincial U17 team to compete in the national championship in 2002 and Dong Thap took the title.

His performances earned him a call-up for the national team to play in the AFC U17 Championship qualifying round in 2002.

 

His first international competition was a challenge as Vietnam faced very strong opponents from South Korea, Pakistan, Yemen.

Suu played for Dong Thap until 2010 and then moved around the league before returning to his hometown team in 2017.

Goal to life

In 2003, under the guidance of coach Tran Cong Minh, Suu was considered a key player for Dong Thap and at the National U21 Tournament in 2003, they won a bronze medal.

Because of his skill, Suu played at the 2004 AFF U20 Championship in which Vietnam won the silver medal. Also that year, he was called up to the national team to prepare for the Tiger Cup.

In 2005, coach Alfred Riedl selected him for the national team to prepare for the Agribank Cup, Asian Games 15 in Doha and then SEA Games 23 in the Phillippines.

In 2007, Suu and the national team, led by coach Henrique Calisto, won a silver medal at the SEA Games 25 in Laos.

At that time, a series of young stars like Pham Van Quyen, Phan Thanh Binh, Phan Van Tai Em, Le Tan Tai, Huynh Quang Thanh and Mai Tien Thanh had emerged. The team's youth meant qualifying for an official competition was not easy at all but Suu was still a reassuring option to have for any coach.

Dong Thap people still remember Suu for one special goal in 2008.

In the playoff match on August 28 to gain a ticket to enter the V.League 1 against Binh Dinh, he scored the only goal in the match to help Dong Thap gain promotion.

“My family was all happy when I scored an important goal. My sister said that when she was watching TV and saw her brother's goal, she was so happy she almost fainted! At that time, I received many compliments and I was very happy,” said Suu. VNS

Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw

Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw

Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are earning higher incomes from selling rice straw left over from the harvested 2019 – 20 winter-spring rice crop.

Mekong Delta faces rice crisis as exports are interrupted

Mekong Delta faces rice crisis as exports are interrupted

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in Mekong Delta remain unsold as merchants have stopped collecting rice. Farmers fear the rice price will drop dramatically if Vietnam stops exporting rice.

 
 

Other News

.
Uncle Ho’s 130th birthday to be celebrated nationwide
Uncle Ho’s 130th birthday to be celebrated nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Many arts and cultural activities like exhibitions, performances and a film week will be held nationwide to celebrate the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, which falls on May 19.

Historic book about Vietnam at the end of the 19th century released
Historic book about Vietnam at the end of the 19th century released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Readers who are curious about the people, landscape, lifestyle and customs of Vietnam at the end of the 19th century can find their answers in a book by French doctor, explorer and photographer Charles-Édouard Hocquard  

Netflix collaborates with Skyline Media to expand Vietnamese movies selection
Netflix collaborates with Skyline Media to expand Vietnamese movies selection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Netflix on May 14 announced it will continue the expansion of its Vietnamese content library with the acquisition of 13 films through its first collaboration with Skyline Media.

Top-flight football to return to Vietnam in early June
Top-flight football to return to Vietnam in early June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

At long last, football is back. The national top-flight V.League 1 will return to action on June 5 after being on hiatus since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to send strong team to AFF Cup 2020
Vietnam to send strong team to AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam will be sending a strong squad to compete at the AFF Cup 2020 scheduled to take place from October to December this year, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan said.

Cinemas reopen with schedule of Vietnamese blockbuster
Cinemas reopen with schedule of Vietnamese blockbuster
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Cinemas in HCM City are offering Vietnamese blockbusters released last year, two months after the social distancing to curb COVID-19 pandamic.

Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection releases
Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection releases
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Designer Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection, Cong Tri Summer Capsule 2020, has been released in HCM City.

Vietnam U19 side placed among third seeds ahead of AFC U19 Championship
Vietnam U19 side placed among third seeds ahead of AFC U19 Championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnamese U19 men’s football team have been placed in group three of the teams seeded ahead of the semi-finals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U19 Championship.

Preserving Nung ethnic group’s soul through folk songs
Preserving Nung ethnic group’s soul through folk songs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Nong Dung Long, a Nung ethnic minority man in Phon Xuong Town, Yen The District, Bac Giang Province, said that today many Nung people cannot speak their traditional language so he recorded their folk songs in a notebook.

Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book
Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

A bilingual Vietnamese-English book that features sketches portraying 14-days of centralised quarantine to prevent the virus spread with comments from its author will be published by Phu Nu (Women) Publishing House at the end of May.

Vietnamese designer debuts first COVID-19 fashion collection
Vietnamese designer debuts first COVID-19 fashion collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

Designer Chung Thanh Phong has introduced a fresh collection with the theme of “Save Yourself”, sending a message that it is the responsibility of each individual to know how to best protect their own health in the fight against coronavirus.

Miss Vietnam Tourism to be held in 2020
Miss Vietnam Tourism to be held in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

The Miss Vietnam Tourism Beauty Contest will be held for the second time this year with hopes that it will help boost the tourism industry which has been badly affected by Covid-19 outbreak.

Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history
Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

Le Huynh Duc, Le Cong Vinh, and Nguyen Van Quyet are among the leading goal scorers in the history of the V.League 1, the top tier of Vietnamese football, according to the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company.

Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare
Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

A press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 marked the start of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the event seeing an announcement that the winner will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million.

Housewife shows off artistic gowns made from vegetables
Housewife shows off artistic gowns made from vegetables
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

A Vietnamese housewife has displayed a series of skillfully crafted gowns which have been created using ordinary vegetables found in most kitchens. Let’s take a closer look at some of the gorgeous gowns depicted in her artworks:

Harry Potter at Home read by stars from friends of the Wizarding World and beyond
Harry Potter at Home read by stars from friends of the Wizarding World and beyond
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

The latest exciting new addition to Harry Potter At Home, the collection of free initiatives designed to help bring the magic of Harry Potter to children, parents and carers, has been announced.

V.League to resume on June 5
V.League to resume on June 5
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

The 2020 LS V.League is scheduled to return on June 5 after nearly three months of suspension due to complexities stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on May 13.

Time to book an appointment at this free ATM
Time to book an appointment at this free ATM
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

A free book ATM has been installed at a Hanoi bookstore and its creators hope it will give people who can’t afford to buy books the chance to read more.  

Time to focus on conceptual photography, says critic
Time to focus on conceptual photography, says critic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

Vietnamese photographers have won international prizes in various categories, but conceptual photography still seems to be untapped ground for local snappers. 

Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids
Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids
VIDEOicon  14/05/2020 

Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 