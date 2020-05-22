Foreign website lavishes praise on local fashionista Chau Bui

The China Times has offered kind praise for the diversified fashion style showcased by Vietnamese influencer Chau Bui, describing her as the Vietnamese version of the Korean actress Song Hye Kyo.

The China Times published an article on May 19 outlining beauty and what consists of an attractive fashion style.

Chau Bui represents a popular fashionista locally. She is also renowned as an influencer and provides a positive inspiration for young people nationwide.

Most recently, Chau Bui has been named among the leading 10 influencers in terms of luxury fashion as voted on by Forbes magazine of France.

In the Forbes Vietnam magazine, she makes the Top 30 Under 30 list, with her individual style serving to gain influence on social network, as acknowledged at the ELLE Style Awards 2019.

The fashionista is one of the few Vietnamese influencers to enjoy over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Her lifestyle largely involves eating clean, living green, and being active to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Her life serves to inspire young people, helping them to live positively.

Her recent stories of life in an isolation area during the coronavirus pandemic greatly affected the community.

VOV/Dantri