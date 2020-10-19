Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 16:03:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

French-era railway headquarters in HCM City needs preservation

19/10/2020    15:50 GMT+7

Many experts agree that the 20th-century building in downtown HCM City serving as the headquarters of the Sai Gon Railway Company on 136 Ham Nghi Street needs to be preserved.

French-era railway headquarters in HCM City needs preservation
The Sai Gon Railway Company headquarters, located at 136 Ham Nghi Street District 1 in HCM City, needs to be restored and preserved. — Photo tienphong.vn

Two architects give their views about the need for preservation:

Architect Cao Thanh Nghiep

Vietnam was one of the first countries in Asia to develop a railway system. In fact, Sai Gon was home to the first steam train in Indochina. This event, celebrated in December 27, 1881, marked an important milestone for the Vietnam railway industry.

The building was originally known as the Bureau du Chemin de Fer Building (Railway Bureau) and is believed to be the last remnant of Sai Gon’s early railway system before 1975. Together with train and tram systems, this building reflects a valuable symbol of architectural heritage that many other cities in Asia did not have at that time.

As a train system has once again gained popularity, it is important for a big city like HCM City to develop a public train system that is worthy of its status. A quality metro system can bring about various economic benefits while reducing air and noise pollution.

HCM City should preserve what is left of the old Sai Gon as it represents a memorable period of the South in general and HCM City in particular. 

Conservation and damage prevention should be on the top of to-do list for this building. It has been over 100 years, and if nothing is done, it will be very challenging to preserve the original values of this French colonial building.

 

It would be relevant to convert the building into a museum for visitors to learn about HCM City’s development and the history of the local railway industry. 

Architect Nguyen Ngoc Dung

HCM City has neglected to conserve a number of buildings with significant value such as Eden Apartment and the Tax Building. In fact, there are not many places downtown for visitors to learn about the history of HCM City.

The train headquarters is architecturally beautiful, with many details relatively intact. The building is perfect for tourists to get to know about HCM City in general and how an agricultural-based country like Vietnam was able to be one of the first to develop a railway system. 

The office space inside this building can be relocated elsewhere. It is crucial to start restoring this building as soon as possible before it deteriorates.

According to the 1964 Venice International Charter on the preservation and restoration of monuments, all buildings over 100 years old should be taken care of well, especially their interior spaces. Relevant authorities should re-evaluate the value of this building to determine the best conservation measures.  VNS

Binh Loi Railway Bridge needs preserving: HCM City Department of Culture

Binh Loi Railway Bridge needs preserving: HCM City Department of Culture

The HCMC Department of Culture and Sports on May 20 wrote to the municipal Department of Transport, proposing preserving a section of the Binh Loi railway bridge.  

Old French dwellings a base for Ba Vi to grow

Old French dwellings a base for Ba Vi to grow

Spread out over more than 10,000ha, Ba Vi National Park, which is 60km to the west of Hanoi’s city centre, offers amazing biodiversity, luxurious and eco-friendly tourist resorts, a selection of mysterious French architecture, and so much more.

 
 

Other News

.
Two fashion weeks targeting Vietnamese brands to open in HCM City
Two fashion weeks targeting Vietnamese brands to open in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

More than 200 fashion models and kid models will strut the catwalk in two fashion events in HCM City this month. 

Exhibition featuring beauty of ASEAN nations and people to open in Lam Dong
Exhibition featuring beauty of ASEAN nations and people to open in Lam Dong
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Photos, feature films and documentaries by people from Southeast Asian countries that reflect environmental issues and the beauty of the countries and people within the region will be on display

Outdoor photo exhibition on tuong opens
Outdoor photo exhibition on tuong opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition featuring tuong or hat boi (classical drama), a Vietnamese traditional theatre originating in the 12th century, has opened on HCM City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1.

Young musician eyes Hollywood dream
Young musician eyes Hollywood dream
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The American Dream that Hollywood beams to the world features quite materialistic goals: a suburban home with a two-car garage and your salary in the six-digit range.

Time-honoured craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village
Time-honoured craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  18/10/2020 

The craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village, Gia Lam district, Hanoi has seen around 400 years of history. 

Hanoi international marathon to welcome 'new normal'
Hanoi international marathon to welcome 'new normal'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Thousands of runners from across the world will participate in the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020 (VPHM) on October 18.

Photos depicting amputees win UN contest
Photos depicting amputees win UN contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

A touching photo featuring a man who has had his leg amputated playing football with his son has won the UN75 photo contest “The Future I Want” organised by the UN in Vietnam.

Hanoi FC grind out HAGL to put pressure on leaders Viettel
Hanoi FC grind out HAGL to put pressure on leaders Viettel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Reigning champions Hanoi FC cruised to a resounding 4-0 away win over Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) on October 15, sending them to third on the V.League 1 table, just two points behind leaders Viettel FC and one adrift of second-placed Saigon FC.

Vietnam’s Non La performance introduced at Miss Earth 2020
Vietnam’s Non La performance introduced at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Thai Thi Hoa, Vietnam's representative at Miss Earth 2020, has produced a dance video featuring conical hat and traditional Vietnamese long dress, which was sent to the pageant’s judges as part of the talent competition.

Vietnam wins first prize in Future Ready ASEAN contest
Vietnam wins first prize in Future Ready ASEAN contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnamese youths won the top prize of the Future Ready ASEAN Competition 2020 for solutions to preserve traditional dances of Southeast Asian nations using data science.

Ukrainian DJ finds second home in Vietnam
Ukrainian DJ finds second home in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/10/2020 

The Vietnamese digital music community has been impressed by the appearance and performances of a beautiful Ukrainian DJ at major domestic musical events in recent years.

Football: Song Lam Nghe An crowned national U-13 champions
Football: Song Lam Nghe An crowned national U-13 champions
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) trounced Haduwaco Hai Duong with four straight goals in their title match on October 15, thus lifting the overall trophy of the National U13 Football Tournament – Yamaha Cup 2020.

Danang museum to hold exhibition on fight against Covid-19
Danang museum to hold exhibition on fight against Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

The Danang Fine Arts Museum will hold an exhibition featuring 75 photos and 45 paintings on the fight against Covid-19 from October 19 to 25, along with a children’s corner showcasing 25 paintings created by children.

Vietnam cancels F1 race because of Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam cancels F1 race because of Covid-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

The organiser of Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix has decided to officially cancel the race due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pundit tips Luong Xuan Truong to play in Australia
Pundit tips Luong Xuan Truong to play in Australia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

Luong Xuan Truong has been named as one of four Southeast Asian players who would make good signings for A-League clubs by leading Asian football pundit John Duerden.

Photo series about COVID-19 wins gold at national contest
Photo series about COVID-19 wins gold at national contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

A series of photos of the doctors and cabin crew who bravely entered the COVID-19 epicentre in Wuhan, China to repatriate Vietnamese citizens has received Gold Medal at the national art photography contest.

Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s
Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

Saigon Soul Revival will perform in Hanoi on October 23, offering music lovers in the capital the chance to enjoy Vietnamese music from the 60s-70s.

Sai Gon FC boss confident team can still win V.League 1 despite defeat
Sai Gon FC boss confident team can still win V.League 1 despite defeat
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

Despite losing to Becamex Binh Duong and losing their position at the top of the V.League 1 table, Sai Gon FC still have a good chance of winning the league, said the team's coach and president Vu Tien Thanh after the 3-1 defeat on Wednesday.

Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest
Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

“À La Carte” and “Impermanence” are two Vietnamese short films that are being screened at the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival 2020.

Relaxing craft workshop at tea house
Relaxing craft workshop at tea house
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), in collaboration with Zó Project, to hold a craft workshop on Sunday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 