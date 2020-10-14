Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/10/2020 08:49:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Gala to raise funds for the needy

15/10/2020    07:46 GMT+7

Well-known singers and dancers will perform at a charity concert on October 21 to raise funds for the poor in HCM City.

Gala to raise funds for the needy
Singer Nguyen Phi Hung will perform at the Thành Phố Nghĩa Tình – Kết Nối Yêu Thương (City of Love – Connecting to Love) event to be held on October 21 in HCM City to raise funds for the poor. File photo courtesy of the organiser

The event is organised by the Vietnam Motherland Front Committee in HCM City in partnership with HCM City Television (HTV).

Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, deputy chairwoman of the committee, said at a recent press conference that since its first launch in 2001, the annual show has become "one of the most popular charity events, attracting local and foreign organisations and residents".

“This year’s event aims to promote solidarity among people and encourage them to contribute to charity works,” said Huong.

The 70-minute show will include dozens of veteran and young singers, dancers and musicians from professional art troupes.

Singers Van Khanh, Nguyen Phi Hung and Nguyen Vu will perform songs in praise of the country, the city and community works. 

There will be talk shows with special guests who are beneficiaries of the event and the committee’s Fund for the Poor. They will share with the audience the challenges they face in daily life, including work and study. They will also talk about how they overcame difficulties and escaped poverty.

Organisers will screen video clips about the 20-year operation of the Fund for the Poor.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the concert.

 

Huong said: "We expect our concert will raise as much as VND40 billion (US$ 1.7 million) to repair and upgrade 90 houses for the poor, provide scholarships for needy students, and give support to the poor during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. "

The concert will be held at 7.30pm on October 21 at the HCM Television Theatre at 14 Dinh Tien Hoang Street in District 1.

It will be broadcast live on HTV1, and then rebroacast on HTV9 on 8:45pm.

For contributions, contact the Vietnam Motherland Front in HCM City, 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street, District 1.

Money can also be directly transferred to the Fund for the Poor of HCM City account 1000000123456789 at Vietnam Bank for Social Policies -- HCM City Branch.

Donations will be collected before, during and after the show.  VNS

Concert raises funds for underprivileged children

Concert raises funds for underprivileged children

The Erato School of Music & Performing Arts will hold a concert at the French cultural center L’espace in Hanoi on December 11 to raise funds for underprivileged children.  

Charity concerts to spread happiness through music

Charity concerts to spread happiness through music

An electronic music concert performed by a symphony orchestra promises to wow audiences in Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam on December 14.

 
 

Other News

.
HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Senegalese defender Pape Diakite of HCM City FC slammed refereeing decisions and accused star national team midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of diving in the V.League 1 over the weekend on his Facebook page.

Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The renovation of the Ton Duc Thang Museum began in HCM City on Monday.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Six out of the total seven home sides clinched the full three points in the first round of the second phase of V.League 1 - 2020, making it a forgettable matchday for the vising teams.

National Chess Championship crowns new winners
National Chess Championship crowns new winners
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Le Tuan Minh and Luong Phuong Hanh won their first-ever National Chess Championship titles in Hanoi on Sunday.

Northern actors go southwards
Northern actors go southwards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Many famed actors in the north have recently worked with film producers in the south on film projects, an encouraging sign according to many fans.

Happy living amid life’s complexity
Happy living amid life’s complexity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

HCM City-based poet Nguyen Phong Viet became something of a phenomenon after publishing a total of 150,000 copies of nine poetry collections, and recently made his debut in publishing prose.

HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai
HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

Many beauty spots in HCM City have been featured on long dresses (Ao Dai) which were displayed at the on-going HCM City Ao Dai Festival.

Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long
Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

With Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh hosting an Ao Dai week to celebrate the country’s traditional long dress, over 2,000 women have taken part in a street parade in tribute of the national outfit.

Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager
Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

A month after the resigning amid controversy at Thanh Hoa FC, Nguyen Thanh Cong has been appointed as head coach of Quang Nam FC, the club has confirmed.

Online theatre sets new trend for performing arts
Online theatre sets new trend for performing arts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

Since the resurgence of COVID-19 epidemic in late July, the idea of creating an online theater to connect the audience to art continues to "heat up".

Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
YOUR VIETNAMicon  13/10/2020 

The Lo Lo ethnic minority people live mostly in Lung Cu commune, Ha Giang province. They live harmoniously with other ethnic groups of the Dong Van stone plateau while maintaining their ancient customs and traditions.

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens
Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicked off on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of Vietnam’s national dress from famous designers on show.

A unique moment captured in time
A unique moment captured in time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

With more than 10 photo books already published, independent photographer Nguyen A’s latest offering is Vietnamese Spirit and the Fight Against COVID-19.

35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020
35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

A total of 35 leading entrants have made it through the semi-finals of Miss Vietnam 2020, which recently took place in Hanoi, with the participants now preparing for the pageant’s grand final.

Japanese director to work with VN theatre
Japanese director to work with VN theatre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Sugiyama has been announced as an art advisor and stage director at the Vietnam Youth Theatre, the first time the theatre has a foreign art advisor and director as its official member.

Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

A museum dedicated to Vietnam’s most celebrated revolutionary poet To Huu opens tomorrow, giving visitors the chance to learn about Vietnamese history in the 20th century.

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

This monumental architectural work was built by dynasties in many historical periods it’s the most important relic site in the system of monuments.

Book about armed forces wins first prize at National Book Awards
Book about armed forces wins first prize at National Book Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

Doan Binh Tay Tien (Advancing Westward Regiment) by poet Quang Dung was among three books that have won first prizes at the National Book Awards 2020.

A tale told all over the world
A tale told all over the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/10/2020 

For Hanoi book collector Le Hai Doan, De Men Phieu Luu Ky (Diary of a Cricket) is a special book that has helped him make friends with others around the world who feel the same way.

Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards
Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/10/2020 

Young songwriter and singer Jack will be the representative of Vietnam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Southeast Asia Act 2020 event.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 