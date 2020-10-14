Gala to raise funds for the needy

Well-known singers and dancers will perform at a charity concert on October 21 to raise funds for the poor in HCM City.

Singer Nguyen Phi Hung will perform at the Thành Phố Nghĩa Tình – Kết Nối Yêu Thương (City of Love – Connecting to Love) event to be held on October 21 in HCM City to raise funds for the poor. File photo courtesy of the organiser

The event is organised by the Vietnam Motherland Front Committee in HCM City in partnership with HCM City Television (HTV).

Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, deputy chairwoman of the committee, said at a recent press conference that since its first launch in 2001, the annual show has become "one of the most popular charity events, attracting local and foreign organisations and residents".

“This year’s event aims to promote solidarity among people and encourage them to contribute to charity works,” said Huong.

The 70-minute show will include dozens of veteran and young singers, dancers and musicians from professional art troupes.

Singers Van Khanh, Nguyen Phi Hung and Nguyen Vu will perform songs in praise of the country, the city and community works.

There will be talk shows with special guests who are beneficiaries of the event and the committee’s Fund for the Poor. They will share with the audience the challenges they face in daily life, including work and study. They will also talk about how they overcame difficulties and escaped poverty.

Organisers will screen video clips about the 20-year operation of the Fund for the Poor.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the concert.

Huong said: "We expect our concert will raise as much as VND40 billion (US$ 1.7 million) to repair and upgrade 90 houses for the poor, provide scholarships for needy students, and give support to the poor during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. "

The concert will be held at 7.30pm on October 21 at the HCM Television Theatre at 14 Dinh Tien Hoang Street in District 1.

It will be broadcast live on HTV1, and then rebroacast on HTV9 on 8:45pm.

For contributions, contact the Vietnam Motherland Front in HCM City, 55 Mac Dinh Chi Street, District 1.

Money can also be directly transferred to the Fund for the Poor of HCM City account 1000000123456789 at Vietnam Bank for Social Policies -- HCM City Branch.

Donations will be collected before, during and after the show. VNS

Concert raises funds for underprivileged children The Erato School of Music & Performing Arts will hold a concert at the French cultural center L’espace in Hanoi on December 11 to raise funds for underprivileged children.