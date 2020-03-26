“Ghen Co Vy” hit wows world with array of international covers

Following the international success of the song "Ghen Co Vy", known as “Jealous Coronavirus” in English, large numbers of foreign singers and bands globally have gone on to

produce English, Chinese, Japanese, Finnish, and Polish versions of the Vietnamese viral hit.

The hit song "Ghen Co Vy" which encourages listeners to thoroughly wash their hands, is considered a public information video that shows regular citizens how they can contribute to stopping the spread of the COVID-19 by maintaining proper hygiene standards.

The track was originally composed by Khac Hung after receiving a request from the Vietnamese Ministry of Health and was performed by pop singers Min and Erik.

After being featured on the "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" show in the United States, the popularity of the song grew exponentially and was subsequently featured on French television channel BFMTV, along with prestigious US music magazine Billboard.

With the song going viral throughout the world, the Good Morning Nags, an Indie Folk and Americana Band based in New York, produced an English version of the hit.

This was followed by singer Jason Chen of Taiwan (China) also covering “Ghen Co Vy”.

The track has also been covered in Europe, with Kalevauva.fi Kotona Ensemble performing a Finnish version of the song.

Regionally, the track also received plenty of attention, with a number of Chinese singers coming up with their own version in Chinese along with a well-prepared hand washing dance.

The hit has also been covered by both Thai and Japanese singers in their respective countries.

