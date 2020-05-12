Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/05/2020 07:18:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Goalie Tien Anh: An obsession called Sasi Kumar

 
 
13/05/2020    07:11 GMT+7

Goalie Tran Tien Anh is remembered by most fans for his error that led to the Vietnamese national team's loss to Singapore in the 1998 Tiger Cup (now AFF Cup) final.

Goalie Tien Anh: An obsession called Sasi Kumar
Goalie Tran Tien Anh seen during an international competition. — Photo thanhnien.vn

Singapore won their first Tiger Cup thanks to a goal from Sasi Kumar in the 71st minute.

Even today, Anh is still haunted by his mistake.

“It was a situation where I rushed out to punch the ball. It was not a very difficult situation. However, due to bad judgment, the ball fell on the back of Singapore midfielder Kumar and slowly rolled into the net. At that moment I felt that everything had collapsed under my feet. Looking at the stands, fans at Hang Day Stadium seemed to be shocked and I knew then we had lost the Tiger Cup, even though there were 20 minutes left to play,” said Anh.

Kumar recently recalled that it started with a corner kick that Vietnam managed to clear. The ball was played back in for him to attack, and the rushed out looking at him instead of the ball.

The Singaporean knew he had a chance to score, but the oncoming Anh put him off so he turned his back. Both players missed the ball, but it bounced off Kumar’s back into the back of the net.

According to Kumar, he went crazy and celebrated because he knew his team would take the title.

Following the 1998 Tiger Cup final, Kumar's goal became an obsession for not only Anh but also for many Vietnamese football fans.

"This obsession has followed me for a long time. Although my teammates and the training board encouraged me a lot, I couldn’t forget it. Even when I slept I dreamt about it," said Anh.

Vu Tien Thanh, former assistant coach of the national team, said they were very disappointed about that result because Vietnam had never been so close to winning the championship before, especially after a convincing 3-0 win over Thailand in the semi-finals.

“Before the final, Vietnam were very confident of winning the championship, so when the losing goal went in we were very sad and felt like the sky had collapsed. After the match, we cried a lot. We received the silver medal and we forced cheerful smiles. However, honestly, we didn’t blame any individual," said Thanh.

Goalie Tien Anh: An obsession called Sasi Kumar
Goalie Tran Tien Anh (right) and Hanoi’s training board with the V.League 1 title in 2018. — Photo thanhnien.vn
 

Family tradition

Anh, 48, was born into a family of goalkeepers. Anh's father was Tran Van Vinh, a talented goalkeeper for Vietnam Post and the national team in the 1960s. Vinh’s three younger brothers Tran Van Khanh, Tran Van Thanh and Tran Van Trung were also famous goalkeepers for the national team in the 1970s and 1980s.

His mother Nguyen Thi Ngan was a famous national volleyball player with more than 40 years of competition.

Anh loved football since he was very small, and he often followed his father and uncles to the football ground.

When he was 12 years old, he joined the The Cong team and quickly proved his talent, before claiming the No 1 jersey for the military team.

In 1998, Anh helped The Cong win the national championship. That season, he only conceded 20 goals in 26 matches, the best in the league. He also won the best goalkeeper award that year.

“Anh was a good goalkeeper for The Cong. He contributed to the championship in 1998. The goal at the 1998 Tiger Cup final was a freak accident," said former The Cong defender Nguyen Duc Thang.

However, due to injuries in 2000, Anh retired from competition.

In 2008, he became the goalkeeping coach for Hai Phong and helped the team finish third in the V.League 1 that year.

At present, Anh is coaching at Hanoi FC. The successes the capital team have achieved in the past decade have all been silent contributions to Anh. Hanoi’s goalies such as Nguyen Van Cong and Phi Minh Long have made significant progress between the sticks thanks to Anh. VNS

Hanoi earn hard-fought win as keeper Tien Dung makes 2019 debut

Hanoi earn hard-fought win as keeper Tien Dung makes 2019 debut

Hanoi FC keeper Bui Tien Dung had a forgettable debut in the 2019 V.League as he conceded twice in the capital team’s nail-biting 3-2 victory over SHB Da Nang at Hang Day stadium on May 19.  

Five talking points from 2019 V.League Matchday 10

Five talking points from 2019 V.League Matchday 10

Matchday 10 of the 2019 V.League saw keeper Bui Tien Dung make a poor debut for Hanoi FC and forward Nguyen Van Toan rescue Hoang Anh Gia Lai from a home defeat against Becamex Binh Duong.

 
 

Other News

.
Exhibition displays artworks by amateur artists
Exhibition displays artworks by amateur artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

A new exhibition, entitled Who I Am, features works by amateur artists from the Green Art Centre.

Major work at My Son Sanctuary mostly complete
Major work at My Son Sanctuary mostly complete
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Up to eighty percent of restoration work on towers of Group A (A10, A8, A11) in the My Son Sanctuary has been completed, including the foundation, inner walls and boundary walls,

Singers experiment with livestreaming shows
Singers experiment with livestreaming shows
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Live-streaming performances are an alternative in times when the physical stage cannot open.

Vietnamese Grandmaster Liem to compete at online Steinitz Memorial contest
Vietnamese Grandmaster Liem to compete at online Steinitz Memorial contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Quang Liem will participate at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Online Steinitz Memorial tournament on May 15-17.

Khanh Hoa starts project to preserve folk art
Khanh Hoa starts project to preserve folk art
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Authorities in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa have approved a project to preserve and promote the values of bài chòi (folk singing) in the province.

Hanoi scheduled to host Golden Kite Awards on May 12
Hanoi scheduled to host Golden Kite Awards on May 12
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

After being postponed several times due to COVID-19, the 2019 Golden Kite Awards are finally set to get underway in Hanoi on May 12.

Defender Hau’s Heerenveen contract to be discussed
Defender Hau’s Heerenveen contract to be discussed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Doan Van Hau and SC Heerenveen have made headlines in local media after the Dutch football club reported they wanted to extend the player's contract.

Cai luong needs state support
Cai luong needs state support
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Cải lương tuồng cổ (a form of Vietnamese reformed folk opera) is in need of state support as it faces a severe shortage of human resources, according to Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper.

Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time
Multi-tasker: HCM City man can fly four kites at a time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/05/2020 

Pham Van Tam in Binh Tan District, HCM City is taking a traditional Vietnamese activity of kite flying to new heights by flying four of them at the same time.

Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo
Vietnamese photographer wins #Spring2020 contest for best photo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

Local photographer @quytran has been named as the overall winner of the #Spring2020 contest which sets out to discover the world’s best photo, as launched by the Agora app.

HTV Cycling Tournament ready to commence on May 19
HTV Cycling Tournament ready to commence on May 19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

The 32nd version of the annual Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament is due to get underway on May 19 to commemorate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.

Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
Vietnamese midfielder in Fox Sports poll for Asian Front Three
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnamese football star Nguyen Quang Hai has been listed as one of nine nominees for Asian Front Three by the prestigious sport website Fox Sports Asia.

Hospital holds beauty contest for thalassemia patients
Hospital holds beauty contest for thalassemia patients
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

A 38-kilo woman has won the first Thalassemia Beauty Contest in Vietnam held by the National Institute Of Haematology & Blood Transfusion and the Vietnam Thalassemia Association.

Sai Gon to set up Japanese-style football academy
Sai Gon to set up Japanese-style football academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

V.League 1 side Sai Gon FC have signed a deal to work with Tokyo FC of J.League to set up a football academy in Vietnam.

Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes
Quang Hai’s goal one of 2019’s best five left-foot finishes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

A goal by Nguyen Quang Hai at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup has been selected as one of the five best left foot finishes by the organisers.

Historic photos of Hai Phong City displayed
Historic photos of Hai Phong City displayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

An exhibition of photos and paintings opened on Thursday at the Centre for Information, Exhibition and Cinema in Hai Phong City. 

Children football championship set to kick off
Children football championship set to kick off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

The National Children Football Championships will be held in July and August, according to organisers the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Nhi Đồng (Children) Newspaper.

Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

Rare objects and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh have been put on public display for the first time at the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

VN national volleyball championships to begin next month
VN national volleyball championships to begin next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/05/2020 

The National Volleyball Championships have been rescheduled after the easing of the social distancing and reintroduction of sport.

Incense-making craft of the Nung An
Incense-making craft of the Nung An
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

For many generations the Nung An ethnic minority of Phja Thap hamlet have been making incense sticks from natural materials.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 