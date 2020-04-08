Ha Long Carnival slated for September if COVID-19 under control

The Ha Long Carnival and the 2020 Ha Long - Quang Ninh Tourism Week will take place on Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) holiday if the COVID-19 is brought under control, announced the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee.

At the 2019 Ha Long Carnival (Photo: VNA)

The provincial Department of Tourism has been asked to work with the People’s Committee of Ha Long city, the Department of Health, FLC Group and other relevant agencies to make preparations, and continue keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 situation and provide advice for the Quang Ninh People’s Committee on the organisation of the event at the designated time.



The annual carnival, first organised in 2007, features the typical cultural and tourism attractions of the northeastern province.



Over the years, it has been held on the National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) holiday. However, this year’s event has been rescheduled due to the impacts of the global pandemic.



Quang Ninh province is home to Ha Long Bay, which was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994 and 2000.

Over the past 20 years, Ha Long Bay has welcomed nearly 20 million domestic and international tourists, making it one of the top tourist destinations in Vietnam and the region, while elevating Quang Ninh to an important strategic position and contributing to the formation of a key economic triangle in the northern region./.VNA

