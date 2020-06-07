Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 12:12:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return

 
 
07/06/2020    11:07 GMT+7

After a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top-flight league football in Viet Nam returned yesterday.

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return

Hai Phong vs HCM City in the V.League 1’s resumption yesterday. The two sides tied goalless. — Photo zing.vn

At Lạch Tray Stadium, hosts Hai Phong played out a goalless draw with HCM City FC.


Việt Nam national team coach Park Hang-seo was in the stands for the resumption of domestic league play.

The visitors had to do without national team star striker Nguyễn Công Phượng who skipped the match due to his engagement party, but South Korean coach Chung Hae-seong was still confident coming into the fixture.

However, with the support of their fans at home, Hải Phòng had the best of the early exchanges.

Just two minutes in, striker Claudecir Junior of the hosts was close to the goal, but could not produce a finish due to defensive pressure.

Five minutes later, Hải Phòng won a free kick on the right side which Phạm Mạnh Hùng whipped in dangerously, but goalkeeper Nguyễn Thanh Thắng gathered comfortably.

Hải Phòng continued to make chances but they couldn't convert.

In the 21st minute, goalie Thắng let the ball fall through his hands and fall to Junior, but fortunately for the visitors, the Brazilian handled it.

 

The best chance of the half fell to HCM City in the 30th minute, but stocky midfielder Trần Phi Sơn managed to miss an absolute sitter.

Forward Amido Balde muscled his way into the Hai Phong box for a shot which goalkeeper Nguyễn Văn Toản saved. The rebound fell to the unmarked Sơn, but with the goal at his mercy, he conspired to screw the ball wide.

The first half closed with no goals, despite the sterling efforts of both sides.

Shortly into the second half, Junior tried an audacious overhead kick, but the shot had no power and caused goalkeeper Thắng no problems.

Things got scrappy after that, with a yellow for Balde in the 52nd minute and another for Hai Phong's Nguyễn Văn Hạnh shortly after.

In the 56th minute, from a corner on the right, Pape Diakite of HCM City rose well but headed his shot wide.

City super-sub Nguyen Xuân Nam had a glorious chance from a Son corner in the 66th minute, but he headed inches wide despite being unmarked.

The game petered out after that point, with neither side creating many threatening chances.

The draw left the two sides briefly atop the table before the rest of the weekend's fixtures, with City leading on seven points and Hai Phong close behind on five. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Manzi Art Space will show three animated short films set in Viet Nam by French filmmakers on June 9.

President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A win, and only a win. That’s what Hanoi FC’s young president Do Quang Vinh wants from his team as the V.League 1 gets back in action today.

International media highlight Vietnam football league with packed crowds
International media highlight Vietnam football league with packed crowds
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Reuters news agency has run an article featuring stadiums in Vietnam with thousands of fans on June 5, as the country resumed top-flight football matches without social distancing measures or curbs on crowd sizes.

International children's music festival to be held online this June
International children's music festival to be held online this June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 will take place this June in the form of an online competition dedicated to children, the organisers have announced.

Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emerged as a potential candidate to hold the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 due to the country being considered a safe location in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A Vietnam-based football consultancy company has signed a deal to represent former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré.

Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The French edition of the prestigious fashion magazine Vogue has showcased the latest collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri through snaps of two famous Vietnamese models Ho Ngoc Ha and Thanh Hang.

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has listed the most exciting players from each of the country’s 14 V.League 1 football teams ahead of the return of the 2020 season on June 5.

Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has released a book on life and career of 102-year-old musician Nguyen Vinh Bao, a researcher of tài tử music, a genre of traditional music unique to southern Vietnam.

Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Harvard University doesn’t typically produce first round draft picks for any sporting league, but then again Christian Juzang is no typical Harvard graduate.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
FEATUREicon  05/06/2020 

Though she's been retired from football for a decade, former national team striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still giving back to the beautiful game.

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP’s documentary film Sky Tour Movie will be released in cinemas nationwide this month.

Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced
Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Tran Le Duy Nhat and Vu Thi Van were named ‘Professional Golfer of the Year’ for the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, during the Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 gala in Hanoi on June 4.

Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries. 

Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Local singer Trong Hieu has joined 17 artists worldwide to take part in a music project known as “Under The Same Sky”, a scheme that calls on people to end violence and to assist underprivileged children and women globally.

AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption
AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently ran an article which spoke highly of the 2020 V.League as the domestic tourney is set to return on June 5.

AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture
AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4 started applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Boi singing (classical drama) through launching the Echoing Drum Show – The Art of Hat Boi.

V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Lai
V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Lai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

There will be 10,000 tickets up for grabs when reigning champions Hanoi FC play host to Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the most anticipated match of V.League Matchday 3 at Hang Day Stadium on the evening of June 6.

First off-road motorbiking course opened in Hanoi
First off-road motorbiking course opened in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Off-road motorbike racers in Hanoi have had the first course for training and practising in Long Bien District.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 