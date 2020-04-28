Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed

Hai Phong FC has asked the football authorities for the National Cup to be delayed to give them more time for preparation.

Hai Phong FC managers ask organisers to delay National Cup match to make sure players are fit. Photo thethao247.vn

The Vietnam Professional Football announced earlier this month that all national tournaments could be back in mid-May if they get the green light from the authority agencies.

The current plan will see V.League 1 side Hai Phong will travel to Dong Thap Province to face V.League 2 team Dong Thap on May 15 in the first round of the National Cup.

But Hai Phong coaches believed that three weeks is not enough for players to be ready for the game and they may get injuries.

Hai Phong sent their request to the organisers who have not responded yet.

“Hai Phong players have been home for weeks. They are from different cities and provinces. Currently, transportation is not easy and they struggle to arrive here for training,” said Le Xuan Hai, executive director of Hai Phong.

Hai Phong players started training on Sunday but some could only join on Monday.

“Players who do not well prepare for elite competition may suffer unexpected injuries and quality of games will also be affected,” he said.

The National Cup will see the participation of 20 teams of both V.League 1 and V.League 2. VNS