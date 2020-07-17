Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The scene of the 5th Hanoi International Film Festival in 2018



According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the increasingly complicated situation relating to the COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in the majority of international routes being closed for the foreseeable future. Therefore, invitations sent to international guests to participate in the HANIFF VI faced a number of limitations that would have ultimately affected the quality of the event.

As a result, the festival has launched plans to reschedule the event for next year.

HANIFF VI will be held to honour movie talents and outstanding firms that represent humanitarian and artistic values.

First held back in 2010, the event has since developed into a platform for both Vietnamese and international artists to come together and share their professional expertise. In addition, the occasion also serves to expand Vietnam’s movie market throughout the region and across the world, popularising the country, its people, and culture among international audiences.

The past five editions of the festival have seen members of the organising board receive entries from Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Argentina, France, Mexico, Romania, Iran, and Poland, among others. VOV

