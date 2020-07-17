Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year

18/07/2020    08:26 GMT+7

The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI), originally scheduled for this November, has been postponed until next year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The scene of the 5th Hanoi International Film Festival in 2018


According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the increasingly complicated situation relating to the COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in the majority of international routes being closed for the foreseeable future. Therefore, invitations sent to international guests to participate in the HANIFF VI faced a number of limitations that would have ultimately affected the quality of the event. 

As a result, the festival has launched plans to reschedule the event for next year.

HANIFF VI will be held to honour movie talents and outstanding firms that represent humanitarian and artistic values.

 

First held back in 2010, the event has since developed into a platform for both Vietnamese and international artists to come together and share their professional expertise. In addition, the occasion also serves to expand Vietnam’s movie market throughout the region and across the world, popularising the country, its people, and culture among international audiences.

The past five editions of the festival have seen members of the organising board receive entries from Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Argentina, France, Mexico, Romania, Iran, and Poland, among others. VOV

The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) has been scheduled for November 4 to 8, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced. 

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City from July 18-26, screening nine movies.  

 
 

Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
Da Lat seeks 'urban heritage site' status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

Da Lat City "has what it takes" to become an urban heritage site of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, experts have said.

VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
VN famous fashion designer introduces eye-catching collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Fashion designer Hoang Hai will introduce his latest collection called Thương (Love) in HCM City this weekend.  

Creative spaces nurture creativity
Creative spaces nurture creativity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Following a long break due to COVID-19, creative spaces have now reopened in Hanoi, offering local people and tourists cool getaway venues.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie honoured as ‘Pride of ASEAN’
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The official ASEAN fan page has posted an image of H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, honouring her as the ‘Pride of ASEAN’.

Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
Ample entertainment program at Hanoi Book Street from July 18
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Hanoi Book Street is a favorite destination for bookworms, especially the children, when summer comes.

VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
VN national football team remains pick of the bunch in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have maintained their position as Southeast Asia’s strongest team, according to the recently-released July global rankings by FIFA.

FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
FIFA bans 11 Vietnamese players for match-fixing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

FIFA has banned eleven players of Dong Thap Football Club for match-fixing during the national U21 tournament.

Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
Many buildings to be cleared to preserve Dien Bien Phu relics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

The project to conserve and improve the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory until 2030 has recently been approved by the People’s Committee of the northern province of Dien Bien.

Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

A special circus show will be dedicated to navy soldiers at Hanoi’s Central Circus Theatre on July 25 and 26.

Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
Ton Hoa Sen cycling cup to start on National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/07/2020 

This year, the Ton Hoa Sen Cycling Cup will begin on Vietnamese National Day on September 2 in Hanoi with the participation of 80 cyclists from across the nation.

Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder
Johnny Depp was never violent to me, says ex-partner Winona Ryder
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Johnny Depp's ex-fiancee says it is "impossible to believe" claims from Amber Heard that he was violent.

Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
Ethnic Tay artist releases autobiography
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

Ethnic Tay artist Hoang A Sang recently launched his latest book An Trú Trong Yêu Thương (Living in Love), his autobiography. 

Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.
Holy House show to feature musician B.A.X.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

An electronic dance music show called Holy House will be held at Arcan on July 24. The highlight of the night will be the HCM City native B.A.X., the owner of Holy Grail Music label, which was established in 2019. 

Midfielder Long starting to fulfill his potential at last
Midfielder Long starting to fulfill his potential at last
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

In a V.League 1 season full of surprises, Phan Van Long has been a pleasant one for SHB Da Nang as the midfielder seems to be finally fulfilling his potential.

First Vietnamese singer named among Billboard Social 50 Chart
First Vietnamese singer named among Billboard Social 50 Chart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

Son Tung M-TP has become the first Vietnamese artist to make the Social 50 Chart following a recent announcement by music magazine Billboard of the United States.

Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube
Cam Ly returns with new show on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

Pop and folk singer Cam Ly of HCM City is back with a new music project which will begin airing on her YouTube channel on July 19.

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/07/2020 

The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21-22 to announce the list of sports at te 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.

Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
YOUR VIETNAMicon  16/07/2020 

Underground wells which were closely linked to the lives of Vietnamese citizens can be found throughout the northern delta, especially in rural areas, with many dug approximately half a century ago still in use today in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

Recently, dozens of antiques have been robbed from 20 historic relics in seven districts of Hanoi, causing concern among people and agencies.

Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

A new exhibition to be held on Con Dao Island from July 17 will look at the horrible conditions Vietnamese patriots faced when they were captured during the resistance wars against the French and the US.

