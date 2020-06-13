Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction

 
 
16/06/2020    07:01 GMT+7

Vietnam’s first international standard art auction titled "Arts du Vietnam - Vietnam Art" is set to get underway at the Sofiel Metropole Hanoi Hotel on No 15 Ngo Quyen street in the capital on June 27.

hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction hinh 0

With official co-operation from Drouot auction floor in France, the upcoming event in Hanoi can be considered the grandest art event ever to be held in the country.

The "Arts du Vietnam" will see the auction take place directly at the PI Auction House‘s floor in Hanoi, along with happening through the Drouot Digital platform in Paris.

It will feature over 150 artworks that stretch from the period of Indochina colonialism, through to resistance wars against foreign invaders, to the contemporary period.

 

Moreover, the event will be the first time that domestic artworks are introduced by Vietnamese auctioneers, with the aim of appealing to art lovers and major collectors worldwide.

By getting rid of their reliance on international auction floors, the move is expected to introduce Vietnamese artworks to a new market of international collectors, a step that is ultimately considered important for the local art market.

Originally founded by Napoleon I back in 1851, the Drouot auction floor began as a national French auction office and usually hosts gatherings of more than 200 auctioneers from around the world.

The artworks of the PI Auction House are to be displayed on Drouot at the address https://www.drouotonline.com/en/auctions/105843 or http://www.pi01.pionline.vn VOV

 
 

Other News

Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Hue Royal Court Music became Vietnam’s first-ever UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage in 2008. After 12 years, Vietnam now has 13 intangible cultural heritages receiving global recognition.

Time to burn some rubber
Time to burn some rubber
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Seeing motocross bikes flying over verts and drifting through dusty bends is not what you’d expect in Hanoi.

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
VIDEOicon  12 giờ trước 

A ballet based on The Tale of Kieu, the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Healthy drinks take over during summer
Healthy drinks take over during summer
VIDEOicon  13 giờ trước 

Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. 

500 Vietnamese children compete for Juventus football academy
500 Vietnamese children compete for Juventus football academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Juventus Academy held a competition with the participation of around 500 children to select players for its football training programmes.

Four traditional music contests to be launched this week
Four traditional music contests to be launched this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Four traditional music contests will be launched in HCM City and southern provinces this week.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam on June 15-21
Entertainment Events in Vietnam on June 15-21
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq
Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

To prepare for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen inches closer to spot on VN national football team
Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen inches closer to spot on VN national football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

With the help of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen has a step towards naturalisation so he can represent the national team.

Veteran documentary director releases new book
Veteran documentary director releases new book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Veteran director Dao Trong Khanh has just published a book on his experience during his 50-year career working as a documentary maker.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor's death fuels mental health debate
Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor's death fuels mental health debate
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The 34-year-old was found dead in his Mumbai home, in what police believe to be a case of suicide.

Hanoi Museum gathers objects for future exhibition
Hanoi Museum gathers objects for future exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Hanoi Museum, is gathering objects to prepare for its most profound permanent exhibition ever, according to Nguyen Tien Da, director of the museum.

Việt Nam prepare for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020
Việt Nam prepare for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

In order to help Vietnam prepare for the World Cup and AFF Cup qualifiers, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has met with the National Coach Council to draw up a plan.

Wrestling fans rejoice as pros return post-pandemic
Wrestling fans rejoice as pros return post-pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

If you walk into a bar in HCM City, you can have a post-Corona Jaegerbomb. If you walk into a certain Binh Thanh dance studio in July, you can expect a powerbomb. Or two.

Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film
Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Well-known Thai martial arts actor Simon Kuke plays a leading role in new film Đỉnh Mù Sương (The Foggy Mountain), a production from the Thien Ngan (Galaxy) Studio of HCM City. 

International music festival for children takes place online
International music festival for children takes place online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 – a music festival for children – has started this month in the form of an online contest, according to the organisers.

International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh
International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

The Indian Government has selected October 30 Square in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh as the venue for the International Day of Yoga.

Management firm, martial artists join hands to form professional model in Vietnam
Management firm, martial artists join hands to form professional model in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

Shadow Entertainment (Shadow Ent.) inked contracts with 15 professional Vietnamese and foreign martial artists in Ho Chi Minh City on June 12, with an aim of forming a professional martial arts model in Vietnam.

World Cup preparation match planned
World Cup preparation match planned
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

In preparation for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

Vietnamese football team maintain 94th globally
Vietnamese football team maintain 94th globally
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/06/2020 

The Vietnamese football team maintained its 94th spot globally in the latest FIFA rankings, said the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on June 12.

More News
. Latest news

