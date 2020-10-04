Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/10/2020 10:35:01 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer

04/10/2020    09:23 GMT+7

The debut of a photobook “Hanoi, Wednesday, 10:43 pm” of Belgian photographer Vouter Vanhees has taken readers on a journey through the capital city with different angles.

The photobook takes readers on a journey through a Hanoi of a neon-lit haze, crisp shadows, and illuminated windows punctuating the night sky. With the locations obscured, perhaps what is captured is not a particular building but a promise, a collective yearning, or a default symbol of future prosperity.

 

Wouter Vanhees (1978) is a Belgian photographer based in Hanoi since 2015./.VNA

 
 

Other News

Calligraphy exhibition marks 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

A calligraphy exhibition and festival is underway at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on October 2 to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.

Overseas Vietnamese midfielder chooses beautiful game over high-flying career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

It's often said, fairly or not, that footballers aren't the brightest bunch, but Andrey Hungovich Nguyen breaks the mould.

Exhibition spotlights Hanoi’s historical milestones
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

An outdoor exhibition spotlighting Hanoi’s historical milestones since 1010 opened at the capital’s Ly Thai To statue near Hoan Kiem Lake on October 3.

Night of film music promised by HBSO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a Night of Film Music in the Saigon Opera House on Saturday, October 17, beginning at 8 p.m. 

Documentary film festival opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/10/2020 

Two films were shown on Thursday in Hanoi to open the European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival.

VN national squad plans 2021 gatherings ahead of international tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s football team and national U22 side will hold at least five meetings in 2021 in an effort to prepare for international tournaments in line with available dates on the FIFA calendar.

Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

They may be a year away, but Hanoi authorities are ready to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31.

Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Over 100 calligraphy works are set to go on show to the public at Hanoi's Temple of Literature between October 2-10 to commemorate the 1,010th anniversary of the former imperial citadel of Thang Long, now Hanoi capital.

Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Although celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival have evolved over the years, the annual event has kept the same meaning, providing a special occasion for family reunions, vibrant dragon dances, colourful lanterns, and delicious moon cakes.

HCM City streets crowded during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Luong Nhu Hoc and Nguyen Hue street in HCMC have been left packed with residents and tourists in recent days with people flocking to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Full-Moon Festival.

Thai Thi Hoa set to represent Vietnam at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Thai Thi Hoa, a native of Gia Lai province, has been chosen to represent Vietnam during the upcoming Miss Earth 2020 beauty pageant, according to a statement posted by the competition’s official fan page.

Vietnamese toys still popular as Mid-Autumn Festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, kids have been thrilled to receive colourful toys such as lanterns and masks and so many others. Made-in-Vietnam toys seem to have prevailed in the market this year.

VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: expert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Le Quynh Trang, chairperson of Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW), has recently been appointed chair of the Council of the ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD). 

Performing on a digital stage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The ministry of culture is planning for an online theatre project to entertain audience, who cannot go to theatre during Covid-19 pandemic and also a way to rescue art troupes from being in debt without income from selling tickets.

UAE coach declares to defeat the Vietnamese football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

Coach Jorge Luis Pinto of the national football squad of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has just stated that the UAE will defeat the Vietnamese team to win a ticket to the 2022 World Cup final.

European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

Twenty-two documentaries will be screened in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City during the European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival from October 1 to 10.

Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The pre-teaser of Kieu, a new film based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), was released on YouTube last weekend.

Vietnam’s imprint on French photo festivals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

In early 2020, photographer Ly Hoang Long sent 2 collections called "Mud wrestling" and "12-lamp ceremony" to compete in the "Chemins de Photos" festival (Photography path) at L'aude, southern France without much expectation. 

Goethe Institute launches Culture Lab
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The Hanoi Goethe Institute has launched Culture Lab to support the development of the arts and artistic dialogue in a world hit by COVID-19.

Artworks for children honoured
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The De Men (Cricket) Awards, presented by Sports & Culture newspaper yesterday in Hanoi, were named after the main character in the popular Vietnamese children's story Adventures of A Cricket by To Hoai. 

