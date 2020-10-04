Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer

The debut of a photobook “Hanoi, Wednesday, 10:43 pm” of Belgian photographer Vouter Vanhees has taken readers on a journey through the capital city with different angles.

The photobook takes readers on a journey through a Hanoi of a neon-lit haze, crisp shadows, and illuminated windows punctuating the night sky. With the locations obscured, perhaps what is captured is not a particular building but a promise, a collective yearning, or a default symbol of future prosperity.

Wouter Vanhees (1978) is a Belgian photographer based in Hanoi since 2015./.VNA