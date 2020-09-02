Hanoi to open world’s first digital exhibition on Italian Renaissance

Hanoi is poised to become the first city in the world to host a digital exhibition showcasing the work by Raphael, one of the greatest artists of the Italian Renaissance period.

A famous artwork by Raphael

According to information released by the Italian Embassy in Hanoi, the exhibition is scheduled to take place between September 8 and October 31.

Those keen on viewing the digital exhibition will be able to watch the event’s opening ceremony online at 10:00 a.m. on September 6. The event will be live streamed via the official Facebook pages of the Hanoi Museum and the Italian Embassy in Vietnam.

The digital exhibition has been curated by the renowned art historian Claudio Strinati and has received contributions from a scientific committee comprising of leading experts on Raphael’s art. Most notably, the exhibition goes beyond the concept of a “multimedia production” and strives to blend together scientific rigour, technological innovation, and artistic talent, all of which has been designed in a way to have a unique emotional impact on visitors.

Along the exhibition’s itinerary, visitors will be able to interact with a variety of media, including images, narrations, and music, all of which will provide a comprehensive experience of the artist’s genius, therefore explaining the essential place that the Italian holds within the art history. VOV