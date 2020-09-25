Hau dong costumes shown on the catwalk

For the very first time, the costumes 'hau dong' of Vietnam’s traditional practice of the Worship of Mother Goddesses have been shown on the catwalk at Vietnam International Fashion and Beauty Week by designer Nguyen Duc Hien.

The show left a strong impression on the public.

Nguyen Duc Hien performs 'Co doi thuong ngan' at the fashion show. Photos: VNP/VNA The show attracts numerous audiences.

Costumes in the collection 'Khau chau ao ngu' by Nguyen Duc Hien. Costumes in the collection 'Khau chau ao ngu' by Nguyen Duc Hien.

