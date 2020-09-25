Hau dong costumes shown on the catwalk

For the very first time, the costumes 'hau dong' of Vietnam’s traditional practice of the Worship of Mother Goddesses have been shown on the catwalk at Vietnam International Fashion and Beauty Week by designer Nguyen Duc Hien.
The show left a strong impression on the public.
Nguyen Duc Hien performs 'Co doi thuong ngan' at the fashion show. Photos: VNP/VNA
Costumes in the collection 'Khau chau ao ngu' by Nguyen Duc Hien.
Costumes in the collection 'Khau chau ao ngu' by Nguyen Duc Hien. Photos: VNP/VNA
Costumes in the collection 'Khau chau ao ngu' by Nguyen Duc Hien.
Costumes in the collection 'Khau chau ao ngu' by Nguyen Duc Hien.
Goddess worship carries spirit of mercy and tolerance
People in many Asian countries worship Guanyin as a goddess of mercifulness and protection. However, the symbol of Guanyin in each country has some differences.
Tay Thien Mother Goddess worship recognised as national intangible heritage
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognised the Tay Thien Mother Goddess worship in the northern province of Vinh Phuc as a national intangible heritage.
