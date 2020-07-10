HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera presents concert of songs from popular films

Vocalists and musicians of the HCM City and the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform at a concert featuring music from popular movies at the Opera House on July 11 and 12.

Soprano Pham Khanh Ngoc will perform in a concert featuring songs from popular movies at the Opera House on July 11 and 12. — Photo courtesy of HBSO

The concert will open with music from the films The Magnificent Seven, Gladiator, and The Dark Knight Rises.

The highlight will be the Harry Potter Symphony Suite composed by John Williams.

Williams has won five Oscars, four Golden Globes, seven British Academy Film Awards and 22 Grammy Awards for his compositions. He was the first film score composer to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute in 2016.

The music will be performed by the HBSO orchestra.

The HBSO chorus will sing Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World from the animated film Finding Dory, and Elton John’s Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King.

Soprano Pham Khanh Ngoc will continue the night with a song from La Califfa (Lady Caliph), a 1970 French-Italian co-production directed by Alberto Bevilacqua. The song was written by Italian composer Ennio Morricone.

Baritone Dao Mac will sing Freddie Mercury’s Don’t Stop Me Now from the film Shaun of the Dead, and Always Remember Us This Way from the musical drama A Star Is Born.

Pop singers Vo Ha Tram and Ho Trung Dung will perform Shallow, which won the Best Original Song at the Oscars 2019.

Tram will have a solo performance of Into the Unknown from the animated movie Frozen II, while Dung will sing The Impossible Dream from Man of La Mancha.

Violinist Tang Thanh Nam and cellist Nguyen Tan Anh will perform John Williams’ Chairman’s Waltz from Memoirs of a Geisha.

Conductor Tran Nhat Minh, who has a Master of Music in Conducting at Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory, will lead the concert.

The concert will begin at 8pm at the Opera House at 7 Lam Son Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue’s box office and at www.ticketbox.vn. VNS

