HCM City: Ao Dai Festival scheduled for October 11-12

The seventh Ao Dai (traditional long dress) Festival in Ho Chi Minh City will take place at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1 from October 11-12.

Organisers said the festival will bring together famous designers, cultural researchers and artists, and feature an array of activities.

It opens the campaign “Hello Ho Chi Minh City” launched by the local tourism sector aiming to promote the city’s image.

The event has been rescheduled twice to April and July from its original date in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2014, the HCM City Ao Dai Festival has been held annually in early March. The festival aims to honour Vietnam's traditional costume and promote HCM City's tourism to domestic and foreign visitors.