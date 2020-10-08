Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/10/2020 10:23:03 (GMT +7)
HCM City: Ao Dai Festival scheduled for October 11-12

09/10/2020    10:08 GMT+7

The seventh Ao Dai (traditional long dress) Festival in Ho Chi Minh City will take place at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1 from October 11-12.

HCM City: Ao Dai Festival scheduled for October 11-12 hinh anh 1

Organisers said the festival will bring together famous designers, cultural researchers and artists, and feature an array of activities.

The festival will bring together famous designers, cultural researchers and artists, and feature an array of activities, including a contest and a workshop on the traditional costume, organisers said on October 8.

It opens the campaign “Hello Ho Chi Minh City” launched by the local tourism sector aiming to promote the city’s image.

 

The event has been rescheduled twice to April and July from its original date in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2014, the HCM City Ao Dai Festival has been held annually in early March. The festival aims to honour Vietnam’s traditional costume and promote HCM City’s tourism to domestic and foreign visitors./.VNA

“Long story” from Ao Dai

In late June, a special show of more than 1,000 Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dresses) patterns, entitled “Ao Dai – Vietnam’s cultural heritage”, was held at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi.

 
 

Documentary film on tuong to be released
Documentary film on tuong to be released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

A new documentary film on tuong or hat boi (classical drama) produced by Vietnam Television will be released in Hanoi, Can Tho and HCM City this month as part of the station’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to audiences.

Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversary
Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

In celebration of Hanoi’s 1,010th anniversary, the Hope Choir consisting of visually-impaired singers and folk musicians will present a concert at their centre.

Vietnam-Aussie artists collaborate on music project
Vietnam-Aussie artists collaborate on music project
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Good news for folk/rock music lovers!

Heavy punishment imposed female football team forfeiting match
Heavy punishment imposed female football team forfeiting match
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Heavy penalties have been levied on a Vietnamese female football team which refused to continue playing in a match as they opposed the referee’s decision.

V.League 1 title, relegation races kick off
V.League 1 title, relegation races kick off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The second leg of the V.League 1 season will start on Friday, with eight teams battling it out for the title and six fighting to avoid relegation.

Composer wins award for work dedicated to Hanoi
Composer wins award for work dedicated to Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The annual Bui Xuan Phai – Love for Hanoi prizes were announced on Wednesday at the Vietnam News Agency headquarters in Hanoi.

Exhibition features photographs of Hanoi half a century ago
Exhibition features photographs of Hanoi half a century ago
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition in Hanoi aims to bring visitors back in time over half of a century to see the city and its people in a memorable period of history.

Fire-jumping ceremony of Red Dao group becomes national intangible heritage
Fire-jumping ceremony of Red Dao group becomes national intangible heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/10/2020 

The “Nhay lua” (fire jumping) ceremony of the Red Dao ethnic minority people in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been listed as a national intangible heritage.

Leading Miss Vietnam contestants shine in Ao Dai photo shoot
Leading Miss Vietnam contestants shine in Ao Dai photo shoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/10/2020 

The organising board of Miss Vietnam 2020 has released a photo collection featuring the competition’s top 60 contestants in the nation’s traditional costume, the Ao Dai.

Photos show memories of Hanoi Liberation Day in 1954
Photos show memories of Hanoi Liberation Day in 1954
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/10/2020 

The morning of October 10, 1954, saw thousands of the capital’s residents flood the streets with flags and flowers to welcome home Vietnamese soldiers who took over the capital from French troops.

VN documentary scene will develop, says filmmaker
VN documentary scene will develop, says filmmaker
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/10/2020 

The 11th European - Vietnam Documentary Festival is being held by the European Union National Institutes for Culture and National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio from October 1 to 10.

Tran Huu Trang cai luong contest begins in HCM City
Tran Huu Trang cai luong contest begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/10/2020 

The final round of the national Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 Contest will be held on October 26 in HCM City.

Over 1,000 young filmmakers enter 48 Hour Film Project
Over 1,000 young filmmakers enter 48 Hour Film Project
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/10/2020 

More than 1,000 young filmmakers representing 126 teams are taking part in the “48 Hour Film Project” contest that has begun in HCM City.

Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/10/2020 

French photographer Réhahn Croquevielle has impressed the world after capturing a range of stunning photos that depict the daily lives of Vietnamese people.

Midfielder Thai Quy a rising star
Midfielder Thai Quy a rising star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/10/2020 

Truong Van Thai Quy may have only come on for the final minutes of normal time in the National Cup Final, but the midfielder made a huge impact.

Theatre festival honours anti-corruption play
Theatre festival honours anti-corruption play
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

Theatre director Tran Luc with his work Bạch Đàn Liễu (Eucalyptus) has won the best director of the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival.

Ministry announces 23 new national intangible cultural heritages
Ministry announces 23 new national intangible cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to add 23 cultural icons to the list of national intangible cultural heritages.

Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture
Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

The 4th Hanoi Golf Clubs Tournament - Fastee Cup will take place on October 9-10 at the Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club, in Chuong My, in the western outskirts of the capital.

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

The organisers of the Drone Photo Awards 2020 recently announced a range of impressive photos for this year’s competition, including those of Vietnam from above, receiving plenty of attention from art lovers.

Female director launches film project on Vietnamese superman
Female director launches film project on Vietnamese superman
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

Movie star, director and producer Ngo Thanh Van of HCM City has launched her latest project on a Vietnamese superhero.

