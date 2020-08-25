Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation

25/08/2020    19:41 GMT+7

The HCM City People’s Committee has approved the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture’s proposal to renovate the Thu Ngu flagpole, a 155-year-old relic on the Sai Gon riverfront.

HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
The Thu Ngu flagpole, a 155-year-old relic on the Sai Gon riverfront. — Photo plo.vn

The renovation, which will include essential maintenance work for the flagpole and a revamp of the base, must retain the integrity of the landmark structure as well as its original character.

Chairman of the People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has told the Department of Culture and Sports to work with the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture and the Architecture Research Centre to complete a detailed renovation plan.

Experts from historical and architectural associations will be included in the discussions, planning and final decision making about the renovation. This will help achieve public agreement and preserve the relic’s historical and architectural identity, Phong said.

The Thu Ngu flagpole (mât des signaux in French) was built by the French in October 1865 and initially functioned as a signal mast to communicate with vessels on the river.

 

It was recognised as a city-level relic in 2016. It has been refurbished several times, with the latest occurring in 2011.

The flagpole, along with the Bach Dang Wharf, Mong Bridge and Nha Rong Harbor, create a cluster of cultural and historical symbols in the city.  VNS

Old HCM City buildings opened for visitors

Old HCM City buildings opened for visitors

HCM City authorities plan to open historic buildings to visitors to boost tourism.  

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section

HCM City eyes new “city within a city” in its eastern section

HCM City has an ambitious goal to create a large “innovation district” as part of its plan to become a smart city.

 
 

HCM City Hockey Federation established
HCM City Hockey Federation established
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  2 giờ trước 

The HCM City Hockey Federation (HHF) was established over the weekend, marking what hockey lovers hope is an important milestone in the development of the sport in the city.

Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  7 giờ trước 

An online book exhibition in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) will be organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) at website Book365.vn.

Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  8 giờ trước 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have revealed that they are set to reschedule the Vietnam national team’s remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UAE to next year.

Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to hold the “VNSO season opening concert” online through its Facebook and YouTube channels at 8 p.m. on August 26

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  12 giờ trước 

Contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 have put their wonderful figures on display as part of a swimsuit photoshoot for the upcoming beauty pageant.

Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad
Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  13 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese team has suffered elimination from the Online Chess Olympiad after losing six out of nine matches in the group stage of the Online Olympiad Finals.

Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut
Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  24/08/2020 

A love novel written by author Loan Le where Pho, a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup, is a central theme is set to be released on February, 2021 in the United States.

VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000
VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  24/08/2020 

Website Transfermarkt has estimated that the market value of Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau has risen to EUR200,000, equivalent to approximately VND5 billion.

National football team's matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports
National football team’s matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  24/08/2020 

Matches of Vietnam’s national football team in the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) and Asia’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers next year will be exclusively aired on the newly-launched TV channel On Sports.

Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projects
Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projects
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  24/08/2020 

Vietnamese singers have developed new music projects to entertain and inspire their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCM City in serious need of young cai luong scriptwriters
HCM City in serious need of young cai luong scriptwriters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  24/08/2020 

Despite its recent success, the cai luong (reformed theatre) market needs more young scriptwriters now that the number of skilled composers is decreasing.

Vietnam team to play again in January next year
Vietnam team to play again in January next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese national football team won’t play a competitive World Cup qualifying match until next year at the earliest.

Comedy absent in many local sitcoms
Comedy absent in many local sitcoms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  23/08/2020 

From the very first time a sitcom appeared on TV screens around Vietnam more than a decade ago it was clear that the format had found favour among the country’s younger viewers while older ones were left somewhat unimpressed.

Ringing out far and wide
Ringing out far and wide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  23/08/2020 

While modern life allows for more instances of regional cultural exchange that help enrich national cultural endeavours, specific indigenous cultures remain under threat and are in danger of disappearing if greater care isn’t taken.

Objects of play admired over centuries
Objects of play admired over centuries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  23/08/2020 

An important element of celebrations during the fast-approaching Mid-Autumn Festival is the toys that parents buy for their kids.

Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam's traditional villages
Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  23/08/2020 

Photos of the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi hosted by the Monument Conservation Institute.

Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
YOUR VIETNAM  23/08/2020 

The summer sun adds to the heat on Lò Rèn (Blacksmith) Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which is home to dozens of shops selling steel frames. The pace of life is as it is most days.

Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
FEATURE  23/08/2020 

The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Watching theater, opera, and dance without leaving home sounds promising and is a good way to support artists. The show must go on…line!

Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
FEATURE  22/08/2020 

For the past 30 years, Van Dinh Thanh has travelled widely to collect ancient stones, which have helped scientists and ordinary people understand more about prehistoric times.

First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth
First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS  22/08/2020 

Minh Khang, the nation’s first transgender man to give birth, has revealed the process he followed during his pregnancy in a popular reality TV show broadcast recently in Vietnam.

