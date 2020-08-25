HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation

The HCM City People’s Committee has approved the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture’s proposal to renovate the Thu Ngu flagpole, a 155-year-old relic on the Sai Gon riverfront.

The Thu Ngu flagpole, a 155-year-old relic on the Sai Gon riverfront. — Photo plo.vn

The renovation, which will include essential maintenance work for the flagpole and a revamp of the base, must retain the integrity of the landmark structure as well as its original character.

Chairman of the People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has told the Department of Culture and Sports to work with the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture and the Architecture Research Centre to complete a detailed renovation plan.

Experts from historical and architectural associations will be included in the discussions, planning and final decision making about the renovation. This will help achieve public agreement and preserve the relic’s historical and architectural identity, Phong said.

The Thu Ngu flagpole (mât des signaux in French) was built by the French in October 1865 and initially functioned as a signal mast to communicate with vessels on the river.

It was recognised as a city-level relic in 2016. It has been refurbished several times, with the latest occurring in 2011.

The flagpole, along with the Bach Dang Wharf, Mong Bridge and Nha Rong Harbor, create a cluster of cultural and historical symbols in the city. VNS

Old HCM City buildings opened for visitors HCM City authorities plan to open historic buildings to visitors to boost tourism.