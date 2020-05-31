HCM City cai luong theatres returns after COVID-19

HCM City’s leading cai luong (reformed opera) theatres are planning to introduce quality shows after closing for a long period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A scene in the cải lương play Ngũ Hổ Tướng Bình Tây (Five “Tiger” Generals Defeat Invaders. — File Photo by Thanh Hiep

The Chí Linh Troupe will stage the historical play Ngũ Hổ Tướng Bình Tây (Five “Tiger” Generals Defeat Invaders) at the Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre on Saturday night.

Written by Bao Kien and directed by Chi Linh, the play is about five “Tiger” generals who defeat invaders and protect their country. The story is told through the love story of general Dich Thanh and Princess Thoai Ba.

The performance features cải lương stars Tu Suong, Vo Minh Lam, Trong Nghia and Thuy Mi.

Director Linh said: “Scriptwriter Kien uses tài tử music and folk music from the South to appeal to audiences in HCM City.”

“We also have used sophisticated dance moves and comic details" to be emotionally evocative, he added.

The Sen Việt Troupe plans to restage the experimental cải lương play Nhật Thực (Eclipse) by scriptwriter Le Duy Hanh and director Le Nguyen Dat.

Through an eclipse, the play conveys the story that good things are sometimes obscured by darkness. At that time, people look back and examine themselves like an artist who finds a new direction to preserve and develop a traditional art form.

The work is a blend of cải lương and other performance arts like dance, pantomime and hip hop. It stars Le Trung Thao, Tu Suong and Thy Trang.

“We will introduce a new experimental cải lương to audiences. We hope it will be warmly welcomed,” Dat said.

The play premiered at the 4th International Experimental Theatre Festival, launched by the Vietnam Theatre Artists Association last October. Thao won a gold medal for his performance at the festival.

The play will be staged at the Tran Huu Trang Theatre on June 6.

Meanwhile, the theatre is working on restaging the play Tướng Cướp Bạch Hải Đường (Bandit Bạch Hải Đường). The play was written by Nguyen Huynh and first performed in 1959 by the Hoai Duong and Hoài Mỹ Theatre Troupe.

The new version of the play is directed by People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau, featuring veteran performers such as People’s Artist Thanh Ngan, and Meritorious Artist Trong Phuc.

The play is expected to be presented on June 13. The Tran Huu Trang Theatre is at 136 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1. VNS

