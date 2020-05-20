Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City musicians to launch new online show

 
 
21/05/2020    12:44 GMT+7

Musicians in HCM City are working on a new music show and offering it for free online.

Five HCM City musicians perform in MV Ngộ (Be Together) released on YouTube on May 16. Photo courtesy of the producer

The show, Phòng Trà Online (Online Music Lounge), will introduce the music and career of famous Vietnamese composers and musicians. It will also feature live performances of the musicians’ all-time favourite songs and talk shows.

The show will be broadcast live monthly at https://topliveshow.com/.

Director Van Trinh, who initiated the project, told local media: “The project meets the audiences’ need for quality music shows. I believe my show will attract audiences across the country and abroad.”

The first show themed Đêm Nhạc Sĩ (Night of Musicians) will be broadcast live at 7:45pm on May 22.

It will feature musicians Tuan Thang, Minh Nhien, Quoc An, Hoai An and Vo Hoai Phuc who rose to fame in the late 1990s and 2000s.

They will perform their own songs, such as Cây Đàn Sinh Viên (Student’s Guitar), Tình Thơ (Innocent Love), Cô Đơn Mình Anh (I Am Lonely), and Tình Yêu Không Có Lỗi (Do not Blame It on Love).

Singers Dam Vinh Hung, Maya and Do Quyen will join the performances. The musicians will also share stories behind their songs with the audience at the show.

 

Musician Tuan Thang, a member of the Saigon Boys band which was well-known in the late 1990s, said each generation develops its own music taste.

“We don’t expect the youth of today like our music, but I still believe that thousands of people love to listen to our songs. These songs will take them back to their youth,” he said.

Thang said the five musicians performed together in a music video titled Ngộ (Be Together), released on YouTube on May 16.

The song Ngộ composed by Quoc An pays tribute to health workers, soldiers and volunteers in Vietnam's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ngộ has a gentle melody and motivational lyrics to spread optimism and faith in life and looks forward to a bright future.

The MV has attracted more than 13,000 views. Thang said the MV is the beginning of more community music projects that will be launched by him and four of his colleagues. VNS

Other News

.
'Script bank' to open doors for young writers in local theatre
'Script bank' to open doors for young writers in local theatre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Local artists have started to exchange ideas via online platforms such as Chợ Kịch (chokich.vn) in an effort to build a hub or “bank” of knowledge for stage performances in HCM City.

Golden Kite award recognises Vietnamese actress's efforts
Golden Kite award recognises Vietnamese actress's efforts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Actress Hong Diem won the Golden Kite for her performance in television series Hoa Hồng Trên Ngực Trái (Rose on Left Chest) last week. 

Spotify campaign to bring users closer together
Spotify campaign to bring users closer together
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Spotify, the music streaming app, has launched a new campaign that will bring audiences closer together.

No title given to top scorer in V.League 1 this season
No title given to top scorer in V.League 1 this season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

The V.League 1 will not have a top scorer award this year, after it was decided to scrap the prize due to the delays in the season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ede ethic women preserve brocade weaving
Ede ethic women preserve brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Women of Knia hamlet in Dak Lak province are devoted to preserving traditional brocade weaving so that the craft doesn’t die out.

Coach Park Hang-seo has ambitions of setting up football academy in Vietnam
Coach Park Hang-seo has ambitions of setting up football academy in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Although fully committed to his current position as the head coach of the Vietnam men’s national football team, Park Hang-seo intends to stay in the country at the end of his contract

Livestream marks launch of first COVID-19 fashion collection
Livestream marks launch of first COVID-19 fashion collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Local designer Chung Thanh Phong unveiled a fresh fashion line to the public via a Facebook livestream on May 18 with the theme of “Save Yourself” to promote efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Football fans imprisoned for burning flares at Hang Day Stadium
Football fans imprisoned for burning flares at Hang Day Stadium
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

The People’s Court of Hanoi’s Dong Da district on May 19 handed down jail sentences on three football fans charged with causing social disturbances and injuries at a football match at the capital's Hang Day Stadium last year.

Theatres in HCM City reopen with schedule of comedies
Theatres in HCM City reopen with schedule of comedies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Private theatres in HCM City will reopen next week with new comedy productions, two months after the social distancing period.

Teenage painter helps fight Covid-19
Teenage painter helps fight Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

He may be just 15-years-old, but Tran Nam Long’s artistic skills are way beyond his tender age.

Art awakens internal energy in the time of the coronavirus
Art awakens internal energy in the time of the coronavirus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Hoi An-based artist Nguyen Quoc Dan, a pursuer of non-cubism digital painting, has recently realised an art project of many elements. Called Internal Energy, the works are mainly arranged along Hoi An Beach,

VBA season set for late July tip-off
VBA season set for late July tip-off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

While teams and fans alike are excited for the start of the new Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) season, the start date has been pushed back to late July, while the league's first-ever All-Star event has been scrapped.

Cover of children's song sparks controversy
Cover of children's song sparks controversy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

It seemed totally incongruous to put a much-loved Vietnamese children's song, Chú Voi Con ở Bản Đôn (The Little Elephant in Don Hamlet) in a contemporary mash-up with the K-pop hit Nobody by Wonder Girls.

Gymnasts set sights on securing additional Olympic place
Gymnasts set sights on securing additional Olympic place
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

A number of Vietnamese gymnasts have set goals of winning another place at the Tokyo Olympic Games following Le Thanh Tung’s achievement in securing a berth at the prestigious event.

AFC delivers special praise for Quang Hai, Tien Linh
AFC delivers special praise for Quang Hai, Tien Linh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

Whilst conducting an analysis of the most recent Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship which took place earlier in the year in Thailand, the AFC delivered high praise for Vietnamese footballers Quang Hai and Tien Linh.

Painting exhibition shows respect to Uncle Ho
Painting exhibition shows respect to Uncle Ho
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

A solo exhibition of painter Thai Hoa showing his respect for President Ho Chi Minh kicked off on Saturday in Hanoi.

Choosing the perfect place for Uncle Ho’s statue
Choosing the perfect place for Uncle Ho’s statue
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

A statue of President Ho Chi Minh waving his hand with a warm smile on his face on the Ninh Kieu wharf in Can Tho, has for a long time been a symbol of the city, which is dubbed the capital of the western region by the Hau River.

Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens online
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

An exhibition on books and documents featuring an overview of President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career opened today (May 19) at the website trienlamsachhcm.book365.vn.

Vietnam Football Federation to have new technical director
Vietnam Football Federation to have new technical director
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/05/2020 

Japanese expert Yusuke Adachi will replace Jurgen Gede as the new technical director at the Vietnam Football Federation.

President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
President Ho Chi Minh lives on through the lives he touched
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

It's been more than 50 years since President Ho Chi Minh passed away and school children still learn his poems, his biography and about his minimalist lifestyle. 

