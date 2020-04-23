HCM City players get back in training

HCM City FC will be the first V.League 1 club to resume training for the impending return of the national football leagues.

HCM City FC players will start training on April 24 in preparation for the return of competitive matches. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM City FC President Nguyen Huu Thang said his players will gather together on April 24 and travel to Vung Tau to get back in shape.

“It is a necessary activity because our players were sent home due to the coronavirus. They have been keeping fit but are not ready for competitive action,” Thang said.

“We will have 10 days in Vung Tau before taking part in local tournaments if they can run again following the announcement of the VPF.”

Last week, the Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) announced that the national leagues could be restarted on May 15 with the matches of the National Cup.

HCM City also decided that players will not suffer pay cuts in May and June if V.League 1 comes back. Earlier, players agreed to reduce their salaries by 30 per cent in April, 40 per cent in May and 50 per cent in June. It was to support the club’s financial difficulty because of COVID-19 crisis. VNS