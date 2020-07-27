Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/07/2020 18:24:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hello Vietnam songwriter weds half Vietnamese novelist in Paris

27/07/2020    18:21 GMT+7

In a highly private ceremony in the Paris V arrondissement on Saturday July 25, author of Hello Vietnam tied the knot with his partner for a few years, Line Papin, 

novelist of three published books who was born in Hanoi in 1995 to a Vietnamese mother and French father. 

Hello Vietnam songwriter weds half Vietnamese novelist in Paris
Marc Lavoine and his partner. — Photo leparisien.fr

The ceremony at the notary's office was followed by a private party of only 20, according to an insider, who was one of the invitees.

Marc Lavoine, 57, wrote the song Hello Vietnam, and it became an instant success, which has been sung by Vietnamese overseas singers as well as singers who live in Vietnam. Loved by millions of Vietnamese worldwide, the song has bridged the gap for those young people, whose parents were Vietnamese and had no connection with their parents' home country. 

Line Papin, 24, published her first novel, L'eveil, (Awakening) when she was 20. The book has been translated into Vietnamese and published by Trẻ Publishers. Born and raised in Hanoi until she was 10, she moved with her family to live in France. Her adaptation to her new life was quite rough, which sent her through five different schools. 

 

L'eveil was about the lives of four young people who met in Hanoi and each got awakened in their own way due to their life in a foreign city. Two of her other books Toni (2018) was about siblings bonds in the nights of Berlin, and Les Os des filles (2019) was an autobiography about sisters during the War in Vietnam: three generations of women through war, exile and illness.  

Her parents helped launch her writing career quite early, when at 16, she presented her works to professional writers and received solid consultation. Her father, Philippe Papin, is a noted French writer and researcher on Vietnamese history.

Paparazzi were present outside of their Paris apartment and the notary office. No one could take a photo during the wedding as the rights were sold to a French magazine, according to the source.  VNS

Vietnamese writers abroad breathe new life into homeland literature

Vietnamese writers abroad breathe new life into homeland literature

The novel consists of 11 short stories from the perspectives of different people on the life of a Vietnamese immigrant family, highlighting conflicts between parents and children and the clash of Vietnamese and American culture.  

Writing to show love for Hanoi

Writing to show love for Hanoi

A romantic story featuring life of a French man in Hanoi written in Vietnamese will be published by Nhã Nam Culture & Communications JSC next week.

 
 

Other News

.
Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

It’s all change at V.League 1 HCM City team following the announcement that South Korean coach Chung Hae-seong will be replaced.

HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup
HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City took the trophy at the 2020 Women’s National Football Cup after breezing past Vinacomin 2-0 in the final at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre on July 25 night.

V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19
V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Football chiefs have postponed the V.League because of the renewed threat of COVID-19.

Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps away
Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Catwalks are bustling again when fashion designers have unveiled new clothes after Covid-19 creeps away.

An art private museum expected to be established to attract visitors to HCMC
An art private museum expected to be established to attract visitors to HCMC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

An art private museum featuring paintings of the country and HCMC particularly is expected to become a cultural destination of HCMC. 

Hanoi to be main host of SEA Games 31 in 2021
Hanoi to be main host of SEA Games 31 in 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

The host country of the SEA Games 31 will announce sports and events for the tournament in November.

Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases
Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

The Danang Fantastic Festival and many other cultural activities and events will be postponed after cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, causing Covid-19 disease, were officially announced on July 25 and 26 in Danang City.

Masks in religious rites of the Dao
Masks in religious rites of the Dao
YOUR VIETNAMicon  26/07/2020 

The Dao comprise two groups, who speak the Mien and Mun dialects. In religious rites of the Mun group, there are always Ka Dong men wearing masks with two horns. 

ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang
ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

Eight feature films and a cartoon produced by ASEAN member countries are being screened in Hanoi, HCM City, and the central city of Da Nang until July 27 as part of ASEAN Film Week 2020.

'Maskne' and bold makeup: How masks are changing how we look
'Maskne' and bold makeup: How masks are changing how we look
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Face masks are everywhere - and with them, the rise of "maskne" and new mask-friendly makeup trends.

Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition
Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

Singer-model Ho Ngoc Ha will link up with singer-songwriter Thanh Bui as they represent Vietnam as judges in the first version of Asian Dream, a reality singing competition which aims to provide a platform for talent from across Asia.

Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020
Elderly woman registers to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

A 59-year-old woman in Hanoi has registered to compete at Miss Vietnam 2020.

Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia
Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

A photo exhibition themed ‘A window to Colombia: The Black Line’ was held by the Colombian Embassy in Vietnam on July 23 in Hanoi.

Singer releases album to pay tribute to fallen soldiers
Singer releases album to pay tribute to fallen soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/07/2020 

Apart from the sweet and touching voice, singer Huyen Trang has made an impression for her acting in the latest music video dedicated to fallen soldiers ahead the War Invalids’ and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

War items on display at Nghe An Museum
War items on display at Nghe An Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Nghe An Museum has opened an exhibition displaying items related to Vietnam’s revolutionary wars from July 21 to December on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19
ASEAN football stars encourage healthy lifestyle amidst COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Football stars across the 10 ASEAN member states have taken part in #BeActive videos to encourage people in the region to stay healthy and active amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL
Thanh Hoa draw with HAGL
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

Thanh Hoa played out a goalless draw with Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the V.League 1 on Thursday.

Colombia landscapes featured in photo exhibition
Colombia landscapes featured in photo exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

An exhibition featuring nearly 40 photos on a famed mountain area of Colombia by photographer Jorge Coque Gamboa will open in downtown Hanoi on July 24.

Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/07/2020 

A book on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes has been translated into Japanese by Professor Kazutaka Hashimoto from the Kanto Gakuin University and released in the country.

AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover
AFC meeting suggests solutions to help Asian football recover
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/07/2020 

The Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) convened an online meeting on July 23, seeking ways to help the regional football recover from COVID-19 impact.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 