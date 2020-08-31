Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/09/2020 08:27:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed

01/09/2020    07:15 GMT+7

Midfielder Nguyen Trong Hieu of the V.League 1’s Hai Phong is one of the notable names in the 36-player squad for the third gathering of the U19 Vietnam team this year.

V.League: Nguyen Trong Hieu a raw gem needs to be honed
Nguyen Trong Hieu of Hai Phong is expected to shine in the near future. Photo vinalive.vn

For the training camp from August 20 to August 30, coach Philippe Troussier selected a lot of new players for the upcoming AFC U19 Football Championship to be held in Uzbekistan later this year.

The French coach said he has found many good players not only for the upcoming season but also "bright gems" for Vietnamese football looking towards the 2026 World Cup.

One of the "gems that need to be honed" is Hieu.

“Hieu has a big figure and a very quick reaction. He has the qualities of a good player. This is his first time for the U19 team, so it takes time to adapt. I think he will be qualified and deserves to have a place in the national team through what he has shown,” said Troussier.

Hieu was born in 2001 in Hai Phong and attended the junior football training centre of Hai Phong before being promoted to train with the senior team at the age of 17.

In an interview, Hieu once shared: "My disadvantage is not to play in any U19 tournaments to present myself, but at the club, I still try to practise hard so that national coaches can see me."

The 19-year-old quickly won the favour of the national underage team coach.

In his debut for Hai Phong in the match against Nam Dinh on June 23, Hieu left a deep impression when contributing to his side's 2-0 victory.

Coach Pham Anh Tuan was very satisfied with Hieu’s performance.

 

“Hieu is young, but quite stubborn and not afraid of any players. Observing him during training, I feel that I can trust him when bringing him on the match,” said Tuan.

Hieu is one of the 10 youngest players in the top-flight alongside Pham Trung Thanh of HCM City, Tran Hoang Bao of Binh Duong and Hoang Van Hai of Thanh Hoa.

As well as a height of 1.8m, dexterity and quick reflexes, Hieu is comfortable on the ball, which has his coaches salivating at his potential.

"Because Hieu is a new player, there is lateness compared to the other players that I have worked with, but because he has such potential qualities, I am still patient, giving him the opportunity,” Troussier said.

From 2026, 48 teams will play in the World Cup instead of 32, giving the Asian region 8.5 spots in the finals and Vietnam a greater opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Preparations to achieve this goal have already begun and players born in 2001-2004 with a good height and body like Hieu are being sought by coach Troussier to cope with the physicality of the modern game.

To qualify for the 2026 World Cup and help the "bright gems" grown in confidence, tournaments like AFC U19 event are crucial.

"We need a new wind, a new generation. These players will be at their most mature in 2026. I believe, 50 per cent of these players will be the core of Vietnam team by the year 2026. Of course, the players born in 1995-97 like Nguyen Quang Hai can still play at that time but will be almost 30 years old," said Troussier.  VNS

U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship

U19 team to play fixtures in Namangan at AFC U19 Championship

The Vietnam U19 men’s national football team are set to compete at the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals with games taking place in Namangan city, Uzbekistan, between October 14 and October 31.

V.League goal makes international headlines

V.League goal makes international headlines

A goal from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Dias of Quang Nam FC in the V.League 1 has won plaudits from foreign newspapers, with some saying it should be in contention for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award.   

 
 

Other News

.
Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
Virtual book exhibition to celebrate the National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

A book exhibition will be held virtually on the website Book365.vn to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) from September 1-15.

New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
New project on preserving Vietnamese folk arts launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Folk Arts Association has launched a project on protecting and promoting the values of the country’s folk arts an intangible national heritage.

Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
Showroom of President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated in Canada
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada inaugurated a showroom of President Ho Chi Minh on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
A close-up of largest mural paintings in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/08/2020 

A group made up of young volunteers have transformed the plain walls of homes throughout some of the villages located in suburban areas of Hanoi into beautiful mural paintings which showcase aspects of both nature and daily life.

Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Many notable artists discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the online theater trend with VietNamNet.

The artist and his muse
The artist and his muse
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Artist Bui Xuan Phai wouldn’t give too much thought to his upcoming 100th birthday if he was still alive, instead creating new paintings of Hanoi streets as his gift to the fight against COVID-19.

Life and history intertwine
Life and history intertwine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

People’s artist Tran Bang joined the resistance war against the French after the August 1945 Revolution, becoming part of the Central People’s Ensemble operating in northern Vietnam.

Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will be the country's main medal hope at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Every step Nguyen Tien Hung takes on the familiar roads of Phu Tho Province makes him feel happy.

Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
Vietnam achieves high at Army Games 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

Book collection honours children's author
Book collection honours children's author
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/08/2020 

Kim Dong Publishing House has released a book collection with novels, poetry, short stories and literary studies to mark the 100th anniversary of Vo Quang (1920-2007) who was a children's writer.

Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Vietnam’s top long jumper Bui Thi Thu Thao is about to become a mother, but she already has her sights set on competing next year.

Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/08/2020 

Preserving ethnic culture is a tough challenge in the modern world. In Thai Hai hamlet, Thai Nguyen province, preserving the language, costumes, folklore, and customs of Vietnam’s Tay ethnic minority is a task for every family.

Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
Vietnamese marksmen compete in online international tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/08/2020 

Marksmen from the Vietnamese national team took part in an international friendly tournament which took place online on August 28 due to the event being unable to be held in person due to the impact of COVID-19.

Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
Two female footballers invited to play in Europe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Huynh Nhu and Tuyet Dung, two female footballers who play for the women’s national team, have been presented with the opportunity of playing for newly-formed Portuguese football club Lank FC.

Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has published a collection of stamps which showcases the nation’s sea and islands as part of activities to mark the traditional day of the Vietnam Coast Guard (August 28).

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

A rare Buddhist tower in the central province of Nghe An is on the verge of collapse if no renovation work is carried out.

Cave gets approval to be preserved
Cave gets approval to be preserved
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to restore, preserve and promote the value of the archaeological site of Con Moong Cave and other surrounding relics in the central province of Thanh Hoa's Thach Thanh District.

Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  28/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese expats and foreign friends in faraway Canada are looking forward to the opening of an online museum about President Ho Chi Minh, which is expected on National Day, September 2.

Veteran actor passes away, aged 90
Veteran actor passes away, aged 90
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/08/2020 

Actor Tran Phuong, who played the main role in Vietnam’s classic film Vợ Chồng A Phủ (A Phủ and His Wife), passed away on Wednesday in Hanoi, aged 90.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 