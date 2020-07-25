Ho Ngoc Ha set to judge Asian singing competition

Singer-model Ho Ngoc Ha will link up with singer-songwriter Thanh Bui as they represent Vietnam as judges in the first version of Asian Dream, a reality singing competition which aims to provide a platform for talent from across Asia.





The show will see contestants from Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam mentored and coached over the course of seven episodes to overcome a variety of challenges.

The winner will then progress to take part in the Asian Dream tour alongside global music legend Michael Bolton which is set to take place in 2021.

Viewers who have been eagerly anticipating the start of the show can view it exclusively on AXN in August, with soft rock legend Michael Bolton joined by singer Morrisette Amon of the Philippines as they act as judges for the competition.

This is will mark the third time that Vietnamese singer Ho Ngoc Ha has participated as a judge in the Asian contest. Previously, she was a judge at the Centaur Dance Showdown in the Asian region which took place in Singapore in 2013, in addition to Asia's Next Top Model contest held in Thailand in 2018.

Notable for her professionalism, while picking up plenty of experience throughout her career, Ngoc Ha is expected to perform her role well and leave a strong impression as she had during the two previous events.

