Hospitality group hosts race for environment

Vietnamese citizens and foreigners living in Vietnam are eligible to join an online race launched by Muong Thanh Hospitality Group to inspire people to live healthily.

Athlete Nguyen Van Lai who have gained many gold and silver SEAGames medals in running, calls people to join the race. — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn

Muong Thanh Race 2020 - Run for Green will be held until August 15 to increase awareness of protecting the environment and call on people to enjoy a green and healthy lifestyle.

Launched last weekend, the race has so far drawn 3,000 individuals and 60 teams. Each kilometre recorded will activate VND1,000 (US$0.04) to be donated to the Green and Clean Vietnam Fund.

At the end of the campaign, Muong Thanh Group will spend the money to clean up the coastal cities and sponsor projects on World Clean Up Day on September 19.

Participants have to register on challenge.vn and select the route and pace for themselves. Influencers have joined the race including actress Kha Ngan, book author Trang Ha and athlete SEA Games runner Nguyen Van Lai.

“It’s a meaningful activity I think,” said Lai.

“I practise every day and contribute to environment-protecting projects by joining the race. I encourage my friends and others to participate because practising also helps improve health and durability in the complicated situation of the pandemic.” VNS