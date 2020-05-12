Housewife shows off artistic gowns made from vegetables

A Vietnamese housewife has displayed a series of skillfully crafted gowns which have been created using ordinary vegetables found in most kitchens. Let’s take a closer look at some of the gorgeous gowns depicted in her artworks:

This flowing gown has been created using a bunch of dill.

A dress features vegetable shaped layers.

Spinach is the main ingredient used to make this beautiful gown.

This fashionable piece has been shaped from pandan leaves.

One of the housewife’s unique dresses

A gown made of chilies appears like a piece of art.

A unique dress made of broccoli that is suitable for a ballet dancer.

Here are some more interesting artworks:

VOV