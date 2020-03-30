Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/03/2020 12:30:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HTV Cycling Tournament delayed due to COVID-19

 
 
30/03/2020    11:17 GMT+7

The annual Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament will be delayed this year due to the coronavirus, organisers have announced.

HTV Cycling Tournament delayed due to COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Cyclists compete in the HTV Cycling Tournament in 2019 

The tournament was scheduled for April 5-30. However, the postponement means that it would not finish on the historic day of April 30, the Liberation Day of the City and Reunification Day of Vietnam, as usual.

The organisers said the event might begin in mid May to celebrate late President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday on May 19, and wrap up on June 7.

There are also other schedules for the event which could be held in later months or even cancelled.

“The postponement is out of our control. We have made several plans for the tournament but it still depends on the deadly outbreak,” Ngo Quang Vinh, Vice President of the Vietnam Cycling and Motor Racing Federation, said.

“The top priority is people’s and athletes’ health. It is time to battle COVID-19.”

This year, 14 teams with 98 cyclists were set to compete over 20 stages covering more than 2,000km from Hanoi to HCM City.

 

The delay has affected the teams’ plans.

The Military Zone 7 and VUS-HCM City have left their training camps in Da Lat to return to HCM City.

“We planned to train in Da Lat until the end of March before travelling to Hanoi for the tournament. Now it is delayed, we have to return home and build another plan,” said coach Do Thanh Dat of VUS-HCM City.

Bike Life Dong Nai crew were also back home in Dong Nai on March 28 while Domesco Dong Thap will leave Da Lat on March 31. Hat Ngoc Troi An Giang stay on and train in Nha Trang, waiting for the event.

The tournament is the biggest cycling event in Vietnam and has been running for 31 years, luring the nation’s best cyclists every year.

Last year, Javier Sarda Perez of VIS-HCM City took the yellow jersey as the winner. Le Nguyet Minh of HCM City MM Mega Market took the green jersey as the best sprinter. Golakhour Mirsamad Pourseyed of Loc Troi An Giang Group was King of Mountains and Nguyen Quoc Bao of Domesco Dong Thap was the best young rider./.VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft
Dong Ho villagers strive to revive traditional craft
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Bac Ninh province has completed a dossier seeking UNESCO’s inclusion of the making of Dong Ho folk paintings on the list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection.

Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia
Women’s national football team maintain top position in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The women’s national football team of Vietnam still top Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for March, the Vietnam Football Federation said on March 28.

Unique Hanoi through COVID-19 sketch paintings
Unique Hanoi through COVID-19 sketch paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Depicting Hanoi in the midst of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is the theme of a drawing contest initiated by Hanoi Sketching Group.

“Ghen Co Vy” hit wows world with array of international covers
“Ghen Co Vy” hit wows world with array of international covers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Following the international success of the song "Ghen Co Vy", known as “Jealous Coronavirus” in English, large numbers of foreign singers and bands globally have gone on to

Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports website
Vietnamese wonderkid gains plaudits from foreign sports website
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

Renowned sports website Sports442 has heaped praise on Le Thai Vu, an 11-year-old footballer who plays for HAGL JMG, following a string of phenomenal performances at youth level.

Vietnamese sides impacted by ASEAN Club Champs delay
Vietnamese sides impacted by ASEAN Club Champs delay
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

A recent decision by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) to delay this year’s ASEAN Club Championships to next year is set to greatly influence the schedule of Hanoi FC and HCM City FC - the two teams that represent Vietnam in the competition.

Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September
Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/03/2020 

The National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ochestra Competition 2020 is scheduled to take place in September in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Book on Central Highlands culture published
Book on Central Highlands culture published
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Photographer Tran Phong has released a new book entitled Tuong Go Tay Nguyen (Wooden Statues in The Central Highlands of Vietnam).

Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.

National contest to be launched in search of talented dancers
National contest to be launched in search of talented dancers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

A national contest seeking talented dancers is scheduled to be held this October in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030
Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Hanoi People's Committee has issued the plan for the literary development in the city to 2025 with a view to 2030.

AFF reschedules regional football tournaments
AFF reschedules regional football tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnam are likely to defend the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup later this year after the regional football governing body has announced the tournament will go ahead.

Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

A week-long programme on introducing the special features of bánh mì (Vietnamese bread) has officially kicked off in HCM City.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam event delayed
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam event delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang – Vietnam has become the latest event postponed because of the COVID-19.

Hoang Thuy Linh wins "big fours" at 2020 Devotion Music Awards
Hoang Thuy Linh wins "big fours" at 2020 Devotion Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

Pop singer Hoang Thuy Linh has become the first Vietnamese artist to ever win the "big four" categories at the 2020 Cong Hien (Devotion) Music Awards, the organizers announced on March 25.

Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.

Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh named “ASEAN legend”
Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh named “ASEAN legend”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has honoured Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh as one of five ASEAN legends on its Facebook page.

Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

A range of ceramic artworks have been placed on manhole covers around Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, with plenty of passers-by taking an interest in the pieces.

Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people
Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

To keep hát bội (classical drama) alive and introduce it to younger generations, a club in HCM City is offering online training from skilled artists. 

Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

A fund of VNĐ84 billion (US$3.6 million) has been reserved for the conservation of the ruined Điện Hải Citadel in the central city in 2020.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 