Hue village makes national treasures

Phuong Duc is small village on the southern bank of the Perfume River in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
The village is where many national treasures were made, including the nine tripod cauldrons, the nine holy cannons and the giant bell of Thien Mu pagoda.
A bronze casting workshop in Hue (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Temperature inside the kiln reaches thousands of degrees Celsius (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Material for bronze casting (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Carving patterns on the mold (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Nguyen Van Quy, a skilled bronze craftsman in Phuong Duc village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Carving the year of casting on a small bell (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A mold is made from clay and special additives (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Molds are dried before casting (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Pouring fused bronze in the mold (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Soldering bronze (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bronze bell - a traditional product of Phuong Duc village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The nine tripod cauldrons placed in The Mieu yard, each of which weighs more than 2 tons (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Straps of a big cauldron was casted in the Nguyen dynastry (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bronze products made in Phuong Duc (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bronze products made in Phuong Duc (Photo:VNP/VNA)
Bronze products made in Phuong Duc (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bronze products made in Phuong Duc (Photo: VNP/VNA)
