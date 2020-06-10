Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/06/2020
Huyen My nominated among 100 Most Beautiful Faces worldwide

 
 
11/06/2020

Huyen My, the first runner-up at Miss Vietnam 2014, has been listed among a range of nominees for the annual 100 Most Beautiful Faces, as formally announced by prestigious website TC Candler.

After researching each nominee through comments made on different forums and trying to gauge each person’s popularity in their home country, TC Candler has successfully devised its own criteria for nominees in this year’s list.

Most notably, Huyen My is the only Vietnamese national to be represented on the final list of nominees. She has been placed alongside international figures such as American singer Madison Beer, who previously collaborated with popular local musician Son Tung MTP of Vietnam, singer Kim Da-hyun of the Republic of Korea from band TWICE, and globally renowned popstar Rihanna of Barbados. 

Upon hearing the news, plenty of passionate Vietnamese fans showed their surprise and sent congratulations to Huyen My.

The local girl began her modelling career back in 2012, going on to win the first runner-up title in the Miss Vietnam pageant in 2014.

 
Following this success, Huyen My went on to represent the country at the Miss Grand International 2017 pageant where she clinched a Top 10 finish.

In the same year, the beauty from Hanoi progressed to the Top 32 in the voting for Miss Grand Slam 2017, as launched by Global Beauties.

TC Candler is also now releasing its full list of nominees for this year’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces list, and the final results will be announced later this year. VOV

 
 

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

The ethnic Dao group in the northern province of Tuyen Quang are particularly proud of one local old man, who they regard as a kind-hearted teacher handing down the ancient characters of their language as well as their traditional cultural identity.

PHOTOS 

An image taken by local photographer Nong Thanh Toan has gone on to be named as the overall winner of the World’s Best Red Photo contest, also known as #Red 2020, following its launch by the Agora Images app.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Both former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton have documentaries out about their lives.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

An exhibition showcasing new and creative perspectives from the young Vietnamese artists' club of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association is being held in the Art Exhibition House in the city's Ngo Quyen Street.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Vietnam will compete in two international e-sport events this month, Free Fire Asia All-Stars (FFAA) and Arena of Valor Premier League (APL).

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Midfielder Chuong Thi Kieu of the national women’s football team won the Fair Play Award 2019 Tuesday morning.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will host a concert celebrating the 250th birthday of Beethoven at the Opera House on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

The 6th International Day of Yoga in Vietnam will be held on June 21 with new measures for social distancing.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Having won over many fans and with a host of memories from seven seasons playing football in Vietnam, Brazilian former striker Flavio Luiz Neto da Silva Cruz, 41, jumped at the chance last February to coach second-division Gia Dinh FC.

PHOTOS 

Chu Dau is a brand that has spread far and wide and has connected the quintessence of pottery, bringing the country's traditional ceramic products to tourists both home and abroad.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

The fences along the F1 racetrack in Hanoi are being removed after the race was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

The match between Vietnam and Malaysia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification is slated for October 13 in Malaysia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

A book about Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has been called “the voice of the planet”, has been published in Vietnamese by ThaiHa Books Company and the Swedish embassy in Hanoi.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Some 1,620 students from 300 primary, secondary and high schools in HCM City are competing in the third Phu Dong Sports Tournament for the Vovinam Nestlé MILO Cup, 

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

A ballet based on Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

A concert where the audience can join the journey of understanding experimental music will be open for all at French cultural institute L’Espcace on June 12.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

Foreign website Carscoops has published an article titled “Amazing wood carved scale models” which showcases a range of impressive Vietnamese wooden car models.

VIDEO 

Schools in Cao Loc district in northern Lang Son province have included a range of extra-curricular activities on ethnic minority groups’ traditional performances and games.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 

The National Sports Administration is applying for permission from authorities to allow important foreign experts and coaches to return to Vietnam to work.

PHOTOS 

Khan ran, a traditional checkered black and white shawl familiar to southern Vietnamese, could be used as a highly effective self-defense weapon in certain situations.

