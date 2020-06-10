Huyen My nominated among 100 Most Beautiful Faces worldwide

Huyen My, the first runner-up at Miss Vietnam 2014, has been listed among a range of nominees for the annual 100 Most Beautiful Faces, as formally announced by prestigious website TC Candler.

After researching each nominee through comments made on different forums and trying to gauge each person’s popularity in their home country, TC Candler has successfully devised its own criteria for nominees in this year’s list.

Most notably, Huyen My is the only Vietnamese national to be represented on the final list of nominees. She has been placed alongside international figures such as American singer Madison Beer, who previously collaborated with popular local musician Son Tung MTP of Vietnam, singer Kim Da-hyun of the Republic of Korea from band TWICE, and globally renowned popstar Rihanna of Barbados.

Upon hearing the news, plenty of passionate Vietnamese fans showed their surprise and sent congratulations to Huyen My.

The local girl began her modelling career back in 2012, going on to win the first runner-up title in the Miss Vietnam pageant in 2014.

Following this success, Huyen My went on to represent the country at the Miss Grand International 2017 pageant where she clinched a Top 10 finish.

In the same year, the beauty from Hanoi progressed to the Top 32 in the voting for Miss Grand Slam 2017, as launched by Global Beauties.

TC Candler is also now releasing its full list of nominees for this year’s 100 Most Beautiful Faces list, and the final results will be announced later this year. VOV