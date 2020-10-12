Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days

12/10/2020    13:06 GMT+7

This monumental architectural work was built by dynasties in many historical periods it’s the most important relic site in the system of monuments.

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Doan Mon is one of the main entrances to the Thang Long citadel. Basing on construction materials and remaining architectural style of the relics, it can be affirmed that current Doan Mon was built under Le Dynasty and restored in Nguyen Dynasty. (Source: VNA)
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Doan Mon was built horizontally in U-shape. Doan Mon was built in the style of ancient city wall with five gates symmetrically erecting through a 'deity axis', also known as the 'righteousness axis' of the Imperial Citadel. (Source: VNA)
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days

The Imperial Citadel of Thang Long relic site (Source: VNA)

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Situated at the heart of Hanoi, the Central sector of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long is an outstanding place of interest not only for the capital city but also for the country as a whole.(Source: VNA)
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days

Visitors at the relic site (Source: VNA)

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
The standing monuments and subterranean vestiges of palaces, together with numerous other unique artifacts unearthed in the Central Sector of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long-Hanoi are invaluable assets not only of Vietnam but also the entire human race.(Source: VNA)
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days

The site is one of the ten special national heritage sites proclaimed by the Prime Minister in 2009 and was inscribed on the World Heritage List by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in 2010. (Source: VNA)

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Its Outstanding Universal Values are reflected in its historical longevity, its continuous role as a seat of power, and its multiple cultural layers (Source: VNA)
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days

Visitors at Doan Mon gate (Source: VNA)

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Visitors visit House D67, Zone A. The house was used as the Meeting room of the Politburo and Central Military Commission in the past. (Source: VNA)
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
The World Heritage Site comprises two sections: the archaeological site at 18 Hoang Dieu Street and the central axis of the Nguyen Dynasty’s Citadel of Hanoi, which together create an integrated heritage complex (Source: VNA)
 
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days

This was the most important sector of Thang Long Citadel, the capital of Dai Viet under the Ly, Tran, and Le dynasties from the 11th to the 18th centuries.(Source: VNA)

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Visitors at Kinh Thien Palace. The palace is the central area among the overall vestiges in Thang Long – Hanoi Imperial Citadel. It used to be a palace of great significance where the court held the most solemn rituals, welcomed foreign emissaries and gave audience to discuss affairs of state (Source: VNA)
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Way to Hau Lau (Princess Palace), the palace was built after the Later Le dynasty, the whereabouts for living and daily activities of the queen and the princess. Under the Nguyen Dynasty, Hau Lau was used as the residence of imperial concubines and followers who accompanied the King to Bac Ha (Source: VNA)
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
VNA

