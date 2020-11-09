Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at MTV EMAs 2020

Renowned Vietnamese singer and songwriter Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan (alias Jack) claimed the title of Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) 2020 on November 9 during an awards ceremony held online.

Jack has become the fourth Vietnamese artist to be honoured in the Best Southeast Asia Act category at MTV EMAs 2020

Hearing the news, Jack stated he was both surprised and elated to be honoured in the category, sending his sincere thanks to local fans and promising to put every effort into his music in the future.

The 23-year-old Vietnamese singer led the pack in terms of votes in Southeast Asia, beating off a number of strong opponents from throughout the region such as Violette Wautier from Thailand, Benjamin Kheng from Singapore, Agnez Mo from Indonesia, along with bands K-Clique of Malaysia and Ben&Ben from the Philippines.

Performing under the stage name Jack, local singer Trinh Tran Phuong Tuan has become increasingly popular over the past two years with the music videos for his songs typically attracting hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

Most notably, the release of his latest music video Hoa Hải Đường (Camellia) drew 100 million of viewers in just 46 days.

Receiving the honour, Jack has become the fourth Vietnamese artist to win the award so far.

Previous local winners include Dong Nhi, Son Tung M-TP, and My Tam in 2016, 2015, and 2013, respectively. VOV