Japan Film Week 2020 to start on September 25

A Japan Film Week 2020, entitled "Japan Hour by JFF", will take place in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from September 25 to October 25.

The event will be organized by the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam in coordination with the BHD cinema system.

It will bring to the audience five films on different topics such as school love, love with animals, samurai and family, which were produced and released by Japan’s Shochiku Studio in the 2000s. Shochiku is one of the four members of the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (MPPAJ), and the oldest of Japan's "Big Four" film studios.

Previously, the event was scheduled to run from the beginning of August to the beginning of September this year. However, due to the risk of COVID-19 infection it was delayed to the end of September.

Opening the week is "Love and Honour” by director Yamada Yoji that has received an Oscar nomination for a series of films honoring the Japanese samurai warriors. The movie is a beautiful story on the love of a blind samurai man and his wife who sacrifices herself to protect her husband's honor.

The other films are "The Travelling Cat Chronicles","Say "I love you'", "Quill", and "The Great Passage".