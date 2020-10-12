Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/10/2020 16:13:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Japanese director to work with VN theatre

12/10/2020    14:38 GMT+7

Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Sugiyama has been announced as an art advisor and stage director at the Vietnam Youth Theatre, the first time the theatre has a foreign art advisor and director as its official member.

Japanese director to work with VN theatre
A scene of play Uncle Vanya directed by Tsuyoshi Sugiyama.

The hire was made after successful collaborative art projects between the theatre and the Japan Theatre Centre Without Walls.

“Long-term co-operation with foreign artists is a good choice of Vietnamese art troupes,” said Pham Chi Trung, the Youth Theatre's director.

"It helps to promote culture and art co-operation and provides Vietnamese audience international-level standard performances."

Sugiyama received a systematic theatre education based on the Stanislavski System for five years at the Yutaka Wada theatre company established by Yutaka Wada who directed at the Moscow Art Theatre and has lectured as a Professor at the French National Academy of Dramatic Arts in Paris.

Japanese director to work with VN theatre
Japanese director Tsuyoshi Sugiyama. Photos courtesy of Vietnam Youth Theatre

After studying he joined Wada’s art troupe 21st Century Theater Action, Inc. and began to create theatre works with the artists from abroad.

He also studied at the MS Schepkin Higher Theater School, a department of the Maly Theatre and at the Russian Academy of Theatre Arts.

He creates works mainly in Japan and brings the works with Theatre Centre Without Walls abroad.

 

Under the support of the Japan Foundation, Sugiyama and his company have joined domestic and international theatre festivals and held theatre workshops across Asia.

Sugiyama has worked with the Youth Theatre since 2016 in a culture co-operation project. He staged the play Uncle Vanya, winning the gold medal at the 4th Hanoi International Experimental Theatre Festival last year. 

The play had tour performances in Vietnam and Japan in 2018-2019. 

"We believe that with strong expertise, profound artistic understanding and a special emotional attachment to the theatre over the past time, he will become an important member contributing to the integration of the theatre into the world as well as acting as a bridge contributing to deepening the good relationship between Vietnam and Japan," said Trung. 

Founded in 1978 by the Government, the Vietnam Youth Theatre is a member of the International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People. 

Under international co-operation projects, the theatre has worked with directors such as American Neil Simon Fleckman, German Dominik Gunther and Belgian Xavier Lukowski. VNS

Vietnam Youth Theatre perform in Japan

Vietnam Youth Theatre perform in Japan

Vietnam Youth Theatre will perform Uncle Vanya in Japan from November 22 to 26. This production is a collaboration by the Vietnamese theatre and the Japan Theatre Centre Without Walls.

Hanoi Youth Theatre to host Japanese J-Dance vol.2 show

Hanoi Youth Theatre to host Japanese J-Dance vol.2 show

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is set to hold a J-Dance vol.2 event at the Youth Theater in Hanoi across two days on November 1 and 2.

 
 

Other News

.
Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A museum dedicated to Vietnam’s most celebrated revolutionary poet To Huu opens tomorrow, giving visitors the chance to learn about Vietnamese history in the 20th century.

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

This monumental architectural work was built by dynasties in many historical periods it’s the most important relic site in the system of monuments.

Book about armed forces wins first prize at National Book Awards
Book about armed forces wins first prize at National Book Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Doan Binh Tay Tien (Advancing Westward Regiment) by poet Quang Dung was among three books that have won first prizes at the National Book Awards 2020.

A tale told all over the world
A tale told all over the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/10/2020 

For Hanoi book collector Le Hai Doan, De Men Phieu Luu Ky (Diary of a Cricket) is a special book that has helped him make friends with others around the world who feel the same way.

Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards
Singer Jack to represent Vietnam at MTV Europe Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11/10/2020 

Young songwriter and singer Jack will be the representative of Vietnam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Southeast Asia Act 2020 event.

Hoan Kiem Lake “changes” its appearance
Hoan Kiem Lake “changes” its appearance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/10/2020 

Hoan Kiem Lake in the capital city of Hanoi has given a new “cleaner and more beautiful coat” with improved sidewalks and stone pedestals and emerald green waters.

Mai House Philharmonic to present “Autumn” concert
Mai House Philharmonic to present “Autumn” concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10/10/2020 

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold an “Autumn at Mai House: Back to Our Childhood” concert at Mai House Saigon on October 23.

Unique architecture of Vietnamese communal houses introduced to German audiences
Unique architecture of Vietnamese communal houses introduced to German audiences
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/10/2020 

A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnamese communal house” was opened in Berlin on October 8, featuring the unique architecture of ancient village communal houses through the lens of architect-photographer Tran Trung Hieu.

Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  10/10/2020 

The Kieu Ky gold laminating craft village (Gia Lam District, Hanoi) has a history of about 400 years. Through ups and downs, people still retain their traditional profession with stages that require ingenuity and sophistication.

Newbies Ha Tinh enjoy surprise V.League 1 success
Newbies Ha Tinh enjoy surprise V.League 1 success
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

V.League 1 newcomers Hong Linh Ha Tinh were tipped for relegation at the start of this season, but instead hav become the surprise package of the top-flight.

Vietnam’s culinary channel to be honoured at YouTube FanFest
Vietnam’s culinary channel to be honoured at YouTube FanFest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

A YouTube channel featuring local recipes by a mother in a rural area will be among representatives of Vietnam at the YouTube FanFest 2020 that will take place on October 11.

Swimsuit photoshoot offers Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants chance to stun fans
Swimsuit photoshoot offers Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants chance to stun fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

As many as 60 entrants set to compete in the semi-finals of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant put their wonderful figures on display during a swimsuit photoshoot.

Manager banned for five years after women's team walk off pitch
Manager banned for five years after women's team walk off pitch
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

Phong Phu Ha Nam have been fined and their coach banned from football after they walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty awarded against them in a match of the National Women’s Football Championship in Ha Nam Province.

Manzi to host cineconcert
Manzi to host cineconcert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

A musical concert in combination with a cinema screening will be held on Saturday night at Manzi from 9pm to 10pm.

Cultural activities to celebrate Hanoi
Cultural activities to celebrate Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

A special art performance gathering hundreds of artists and performers will be held on Hanoi’s Liberation Day on October 10.

Free screening of French short animation films at IDECAF
Free screening of French short animation films at IDECAF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

The French Institute in HCM City will introduce Panam Anim 2020, the International Festival of Animation Schools, at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on October 24.

Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi-final slated for October 10
Miss Vietnam 2020’s semi-final slated for October 10
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

The semi-final of the Miss Vietnam 2020 biennial national beauty pageant will take place on October 10 in Hanoi, heard a press conference in the capital city.

HCM City: Ao Dai Festival scheduled for October 11-12
HCM City: Ao Dai Festival scheduled for October 11-12
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

The seventh Ao Dai (traditional long dress) Festival in Ho Chi Minh City will take place at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1 from October 11-12.

Documentary film on tuong to be released
Documentary film on tuong to be released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  09/10/2020 

A new documentary film on tuong or hat boi (classical drama) produced by Vietnam Television will be released in Hanoi, Can Tho and HCM City this month as part of the station’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to audiences.

Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversary
Hope choir presents concert to celebrate Hanoi’s anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/10/2020 

In celebration of Hanoi’s 1,010th anniversary, the Hope Choir consisting of visually-impaired singers and folk musicians will present a concert at their centre.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 