Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020

 
 
08/05/2020    08:21 GMT+7

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 1

After taking a long break due to the implementation of the social distancing order, Khanh Van has returned to work by releasing a new photo collection which showcases the fabulous style of the beauty queen.

khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 2

The photo collection offers fans a glimpse into Khanh Van’s development following her winning at Miss Universe Vietnam 2019.

khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 3

Her new appearance features plenty of outfits by designer Tang Thanh Cong.

khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 4

Some photos in the collection will be used when she competes in Miss Universe 2020 later in the year.

khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 5

Khanh Van receives plenty of praise from both Vietnamese and international viewers.

khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 6

Born in 1995, Khanh Van is a native of Ho Chi Minh City. She beat off competition from 44 other contestants nationwide to secure the Miss Universe Vietnam crown in August 2019. With measurements of 83-60-90, she stands at 175cm tall and is expected to achieve strong results when competing in global world pageant.

 
khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 7

The launch of the collection marks the start of the beauty queen’s preparations for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant. Following are some of the collection’s highlights:

khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 8

khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 9

khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 10

khanh van launches photo collection ahead of miss universe 2020 hinh 11

Nguyen Long (VOV) 

.
Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team are scheduled to gather together in September ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

After an extensive search to find the world’s best image, local photographer Tran Tuan Viet has been named as the overall winner of the #Architecture2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13 giờ trước 

The initial stages of the Bamboo Airways National Cup 2020 is set to begin on May 24, with a fixed date for the LS V-League.1 to resume for its third round yet to be decided.

Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have taken the decision not to extend the contract of technical director Jurgen Gede after four years, with the subject of Gede’s successor being a big question among fans of the national team.

Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Singer Trong Tan is one of the nation’s top male vocalists, a leading singer of revolution-themed songs and a lecturer at the VN Academy of Music. 

Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Manulife Danang International Marathon 2020 will be held on August 9 at the Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Football tournaments continue to be delayed
Football tournaments continue to be delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.

Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Museums in Vietnam will hold various activities to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18, following plans by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The central province of Khanh Hoa has approved a project on preserving and developing the value of the local intangible cultural heritage of Bai choi with a budget of VND6.7 billion VND (nearly 286,200 USD).

National sport events wait for approval to restart in June
National sport events wait for approval to restart in June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) plans to kick off the national tournaments after about four months rest because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pending Government approval.

Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020
Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Despite COVID-19, the VN national football team are still heading towards two important goals during the remaining months of 2020 – reaching the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifications 

ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

ABS-CBN said it had been told it could still broadcast while waiting for its licence to be renewed.

Theatres suffer drop in revenue due to pandemic
Theatres suffer drop in revenue due to pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The suspension of all art performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused vast losses to theatres across the country and has forced cultural authorities to set up measures to help them get out of the situation.

Star striker Cong Phuong to stay at HCM City until end of 2020 season
Star striker Cong Phuong to stay at HCM City until end of 2020 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

National striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will remain at HCM City until the end of the 2020 season.

VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year
VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

VTV Binh Dien Long An Volleyball Club have agreed to let their key spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy play for Denso Airybees for another season.

Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event. ​

Colson Whitehead: Author wins Pulitzer Prize for a second time
Colson Whitehead: Author wins Pulitzer Prize for a second time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

Colson Whitehead wins the fiction prize three years after winning for The Underground Railroad.

Vietnamese photographer wins top prize at Agora online photo contest
Vietnamese photographer wins top prize at Agora online photo contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnamese Tran Tuan Viet picked up the top prize of US$1,000 for his image of Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in an online photo contest.

My Dinh National Stadium among best five in Southeast Asia
My Dinh National Stadium among best five in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

The My Dinh National Stadium of Vietnam has been ranked among the top five stadiums throughout Southeast Asia in an article recently posted on the homepage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Writing contest launched about Russia
Writing contest launched about Russia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

A writing contest is being held for people to express their love for Russia and its people. 

. Latest news

