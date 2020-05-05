Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

After taking a long break due to the implementation of the social distancing order, Khanh Van has returned to work by releasing a new photo collection which showcases the fabulous style of the beauty queen.

The photo collection offers fans a glimpse into Khanh Van’s development following her winning at Miss Universe Vietnam 2019.

Her new appearance features plenty of outfits by designer Tang Thanh Cong.

Some photos in the collection will be used when she competes in Miss Universe 2020 later in the year.

Khanh Van receives plenty of praise from both Vietnamese and international viewers.

Born in 1995, Khanh Van is a native of Ho Chi Minh City. She beat off competition from 44 other contestants nationwide to secure the Miss Universe Vietnam crown in August 2019. With measurements of 83-60-90, she stands at 175cm tall and is expected to achieve strong results when competing in global world pageant.

The launch of the collection marks the start of the beauty queen’s preparations for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant. Following are some of the collection’s highlights:

